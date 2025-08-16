Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Last Chance for ETH Holders to Profit From BTC Defined by Samson Mow

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 16/08/2025 - 8:34
    Bitcoin permabull Samson Mow defines last chance for ETH investors to save their money
    Advertisement
    Last Chance for ETH Holders to Profit From BTC Defined by Samson Mow
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Samson Mow, a vocal Bitcoin advocate and the CEO at JAN3, has addressed Ethereum holders to talk to them about ETH and Bitcoin.

    Mow has offered them the last chance to save their investments by moving them into the largest digital currency.

    "Last chance to sell ETH above 0.03 BTC"

    Samson Mow often criticizes Ethereum. Earlier this week, he stated that contrary to Tom Lee’s recent statement, he does not believe that ETH will ever flip BTC. The JAN3 boss also reminded the community that currently there is 768,400 ETH waiting to be unstaked from the Ethereum network. This amount of crypto is worth approximately $3.5 billion.

    HOT Stories
    +388% Shiba Inu: 102,261,199 Tokens Disappear
    XRP: Last Chance to Avoid Fiasco, 300% Ethereum (ETH) Volume Skyrockets, Bitcoin (BTC) Can Lose $100,000 Now
    Shiba Inu Sees 40% Spike in Whale Activity, Coinbase XRP Holdings Continue to Decline, 100% Ethereum Holders in Profit — Crypto News Digest
    $500K After Major Crash? Veteran Trader Makes Startling Bitcoin Prediction

    All this money could flow into Bitcoin, Mow believes. In Friday’s tweet, he urged ETH holders to do that, saying that this is their last chance to “sell ETH above 0.03 BTC,” hinting that after that, a massive price crash is awaiting Ethereum.

    Advertisement

    That unstaking will be possible in two weeks, he said.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/15/2025 - 09:34
    Bitcoin Recognized As Treasury Reserve Asset in US: Saylor
    ByYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin to $1 million soon, Mow expects

    Samson Mow is known for his frequent predictions of Bitcoin eventually reaching $1 million per coin and then going even higher. He believes that this gigantic surge will take place once Bitcoin prints an Omega/Godzilla candle on a chart, followed by more of those.

    His earlier predictions had it that the market would witness a clash of the Bitcoin demand shock and a supply shock caused by the fourth halving (April 2024) and spot ETFs beginning to accumulate Bitcoin. It has not worked out the way Mow expected so far.

    However, BTC has already reached several new all-time highs, and the most recent one was above the $124,000 level. This week, the U.S. Treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, confirmed that the White House intends to create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, following the signing of the executive order by president Trump in March.

    Besides, Strategy, along with other BTC treasury companies like Metaplanet, continues to accumulate BTC. And this is happening with more than 19 million BTC out of 21 million mined already. These developments are making the Bitcoin demand shock look more realistic.

    However, Mike Novogratz recently stated that in order for Bitcoin to reach $1 million, the dollar should be completely debased with inflation soaring to that suffered by third-world countries.

    #Samson Mow #Bitcoin #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 16, 2025 - 7:06
    +388% Shiba Inu: 102,261,199 Tokens Disappear
    ByYuri Molchan
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Aug 16, 2025 - 0:01
    XRP: Last Chance to Avoid Fiasco, 300% Ethereum (ETH) Volume Skyrockets, Bitcoin (BTC) Can Lose $100,000 Now
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Sogni AI Sponsors Global Hackathon Backed by 25M in SOGNI Grants
    Toobit Fortifies User Security with Strategic VerifyVASP Membership
    Ethereum-based Meme Coin Pepeto Nears Stage 10, Raises Over $6.18M in Presale, as Ethereum Eyes $10,000
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Last Chance for ETH Holders to Profit From BTC Defined by Samson Mow
    +388% Shiba Inu: 102,261,199 Tokens Disappear
    XRP: Last Chance to Avoid Fiasco, 300% Ethereum (ETH) Volume Skyrockets, Bitcoin (BTC) Can Lose $100,000 Now
    Show all