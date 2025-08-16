Last Chance for ETH Holders to Profit From BTC Defined by Samson Mow

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Samson Mow, a vocal Bitcoin advocate and the CEO at JAN3, has addressed Ethereum holders to talk to them about ETH and Bitcoin.

Mow has offered them the last chance to save their investments by moving them into the largest digital currency.

"Last chance to sell ETH above 0.03 BTC"

Samson Mow often criticizes Ethereum. Earlier this week, he stated that contrary to Tom Lee’s recent statement, he does not believe that ETH will ever flip BTC. The JAN3 boss also reminded the community that currently there is 768,400 ETH waiting to be unstaked from the Ethereum network. This amount of crypto is worth approximately $3.5 billion.

All this money could flow into Bitcoin, Mow believes. In Friday’s tweet, he urged ETH holders to do that, saying that this is their last chance to “sell ETH above 0.03 BTC,” hinting that after that, a massive price crash is awaiting Ethereum.

Advertisement

This is your last chance to sell ETH above 0.03 BTC.



Well, after you wait two weeks to exit the validator queue and then another 9 days for the sweep delay https://t.co/dgEHAV6OMc — Samson Mow (@Excellion) August 15, 2025

That unstaking will be possible in two weeks, he said.

Bitcoin to $1 million soon, Mow expects

Samson Mow is known for his frequent predictions of Bitcoin eventually reaching $1 million per coin and then going even higher. He believes that this gigantic surge will take place once Bitcoin prints an Omega/Godzilla candle on a chart, followed by more of those.

His earlier predictions had it that the market would witness a clash of the Bitcoin demand shock and a supply shock caused by the fourth halving (April 2024) and spot ETFs beginning to accumulate Bitcoin. It has not worked out the way Mow expected so far.

However, BTC has already reached several new all-time highs, and the most recent one was above the $124,000 level. This week, the U.S. Treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, confirmed that the White House intends to create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, following the signing of the executive order by president Trump in March.

Besides, Strategy, along with other BTC treasury companies like Metaplanet, continues to accumulate BTC. And this is happening with more than 19 million BTC out of 21 million mined already. These developments are making the Bitcoin demand shock look more realistic.

However, Mike Novogratz recently stated that in order for Bitcoin to reach $1 million, the dollar should be completely debased with inflation soaring to that suffered by third-world countries.