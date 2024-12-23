Advertisement
    Bitcoin Fails to Outperform Cocoa in 2024

    Alex Dovbnya
    Cocoa has managed to outperform Bitcoin in terms of yearly gains
    Mon, 23/12/2024 - 6:11
    Bitcoin Fails to Outperform Cocoa in 2024
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Even though Bitcoin managed to record impressive gains in 2024, it is not the best-performing commodity of the year. 

    According to data provided by MarketWatch, cocoa is up by a whopping 185% this year. 

    Cocoa prices have exploded due to significant supply shortages due to declining West African yields. 

    The vast majority of the world's cocoa, the magical ingredient that is needed for making chocolate, icecream, and other products, is produced by Ghana, Cameroon as well as several other African countries. 

    This year, there has been a significant drop in production due to the double-whammy of negative climate factors and the lack of support for local cocoa farming communities. Moreover, the devastating cacao swollen shoot virus disease (CSSVD) has also damaged a signifincant portion of harvests. 

    After paring some gains recorded earlier this year, cocoa prices soared once again in the fourth quarter while supply fears continue to persist. Last week, cocoa prices surpassed $12,000 a ton, hitting yet another all-time high. 

    For comparison, Bitcoin is up by 126.05% on the year-to-date basis, currently trading at $95,200.

    Some of the other top-gaining commodities include orange juice and natural gas. They have rallied by 73% and 43%, respectively. 

    There are also some commodities that are in the red this year. For instance, palladium and soybeans are down 18% and 26%, respectively. 

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

