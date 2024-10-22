'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Reveals Best Asset Today, and It Is Not Bitcoin or Gold

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bestselling author and popular financial motivator Robert Kiyosaki, known for his book "Rich Dad Poor Dad," made an unexpected statement today which, despite his usual posts, consisted of just three words: "best asset today."

According to the author, the asset that deserves such an honor right now is...silver, with the price of the metal destined to hit $50 an ounce, in his opinion. Although silver has previously been mentioned by Kiyosaki on a par with gold and Bitcoin, it has usually received less praise than the latter two.

There are several reasons for this performance. From a technical point of view, it is the huge "cup and handle" pattern that usually plays on the bullish side and, once completed, can precede large upward price movements.

BEST ASSET TODAY: Silver….buy it before it hits $50.00. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 22, 2024

Another reason is that gold is now hitting all-time highs on a daily basis, and that is when the fear of missing out drives traders and investors to chase beta in order to cut their own slice of the pie.

On a more fundamental note, silver is in high demand today and is actively used in the medical, engineering, photographic, electronics and defense industries.

At the same time, 95% of the world's silver is used for industrial purposes. Combine this with the fact that there is very little silver in free circulation, and you have the perfect storm.

For BTC and gold, the rise of silver may mean less attention and less volatility in general, but that remains to be seen.