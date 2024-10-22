Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin bull Robert Kiyosaki reveals best asset right now, and it is not cryptocurrency or gold
    Tue, 22/10/2024 - 10:52
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Reveals Best Asset Today, and It Is Not Bitcoin or Gold
    Bestselling author and popular financial motivator Robert Kiyosaki, known for his book "Rich Dad Poor Dad," made an unexpected statement today which, despite his usual posts, consisted of just three words: "best asset today."

    According to the author, the asset that deserves such an honor right now is...silver, with the price of the metal destined to hit $50 an ounce, in his opinion. Although silver has previously been mentioned by Kiyosaki on a par with gold and Bitcoin, it has usually received less praise than the latter two. 

    There are several reasons for this performance. From a technical point of view, it is the huge "cup and handle" pattern that usually plays on the bullish side and, once completed, can precede large upward price movements.

    Another reason is that gold is now hitting all-time highs on a daily basis, and that is when the fear of missing out drives traders and investors to chase beta in order to cut their own slice of the pie. 

    On a more fundamental note, silver is in high demand today and is actively used in the medical, engineering, photographic, electronics and defense industries. 

    Source: TradingView

    At the same time, 95% of the world's silver is used for industrial purposes. Combine this with the fact that there is very little silver in free circulation, and you have the perfect storm. 

    For BTC and gold, the rise of silver may mean less attention and less volatility in general, but that remains to be seen.

    About the author
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

