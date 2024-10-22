Advertisement
AD

    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Records Ridiculously High Inflows

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    BlackRock's IBIT recorded a whopping $329 million worth of inflows on Monday
    Tue, 22/10/2024 - 8:23
    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Records Ridiculously High Inflows
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) recorded a total of $329 million worth of inflows on Oct. 21.    

    Advertisement

    As noted by Nate Geraci, co-founder of The ETF Institute, the massively successful product has now taken in $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin just over the past six trading days. 

    That $1.5 billion alone would make IBIT one of the most successful launches of this year so far. Of course, IBIT has managed to attract a total of $23 billion worth of inflows since January. 

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi-Era Whale from 2009 Sells Nearly $10 Million Worth of Bitcoin
    XRP Shows Weakest Performance in Top 10, Unless This Happens, Biggest Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout of 2024 Is in, Solana (SOL) Explodes Above $165: Is $200 Next?
    Fed's Kashkari Says Almost No One Uses Crypto for Payments
    Michael Saylor Triggers BTC Community with "Paranoid Crypto Anarchist" Statement

    IBIT remains a dominant force in the Bitcoin ETF race, accounting for the biggest share of total inflows. On Monday, its inflows were bigger than the total net flows recorded by all ETFs. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    BlackRock Exec: 75% of Bitcoin ETF Investment Comes From Crypto Fans, Not Wall Street
    Sat, 10/19/2024 - 13:00
    BlackRock Exec: 75% of Bitcoin ETF Investment Comes From Crypto Fans, Not Wall Street
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    In sharp contrast to IBIT's tremendous success, multiple Bitcoin ETFs were actually in the red. 

    Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) recorded outflows of $22.1 million. 

    VanEck's HODL ETF is in the red with $7.6 million worth of outflows. 

    ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) have also recorded $6.1 million and $4.8 million worth of outflows, respectively.     

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 22, 2024 - 5:34
    Satoshi-Era Whale from 2009 Sells Nearly $10 Million Worth of Bitcoin
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Oct 22, 2024 - 0:01
    XRP Shows Weakest Performance in Top 10, Unless This Happens, Biggest Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout of 2024 Is in, Solana (SOL) Explodes Above $165: Is $200 Next?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Scroll Launches $SCR Token to Recognize Global Community Contribution and Decentralize its Ecosystem
    Blockchain Marketing Agency - How to increase the ROI of a project? Best strategies by the QuickShock.io event
    ApeExpress Launches on ApeChain: $BORED Reaches $22 Million Market Cap Shortly After Debut
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Records Ridiculously High Inflows
    Satoshi-Era Whale from 2009 Sells Nearly $10 Million Worth of Bitcoin
    XRP Shows Weakest Performance in Top 10, Unless This Happens, Biggest Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout of 2024 Is in, Solana (SOL) Explodes Above $165: Is $200 Next?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD