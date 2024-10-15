Advertisement
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Shares Secret of Surviving In Hard Times of Inflation

    Yuri Molchan
    Financial guru Kiyosaki shares his take on how to survive and thrive in an inflation environment
    Tue, 15/10/2024 - 7:50
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Robert Kiyosaki, financial expert, entrepreneur famous for authoring the popular “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book on financial self-educating, has published a tweet in which he described the current tough times, mentioning market bubbles and inflation.

    He shared advice on how to “survive and thrive” in these times for millennials, as well as people from generations X and Z. He continues to use his concept of “rich dad” which he allegedly met when his was a teenager.

    The "everything bubble" message, advice on how to survive

    Kiyosaki mentioned that after his recent tweets where he wrote about “the everything bubble” he began to receive numerous responds from people from generations Z and X, as well as millennials (as well as some Baby Boomers), saying that they cannot afford to buy a house or have children.

    Robert Kiyosaki said that in order to “survive and thrive” in today’s high inflation environment, it is important to find new teachers – wise and experienced people who can share advice on how to manage one’s funds and increase one’s net worth. Kiyosaki recommends looking out for those on social media and particularly YouTube that offers “a massive array of teachers.”

    “Find the teachers that talk to your body, mind, and spirit and grow into the rich and successful person you know you are,” Kiyosaki tweeted, addressing his audience on the X platform.

    This is the way to reach and then attain financial success, he says. He also believes that after that it is important to share the knowledge you acquired with others who need it: “Give back by teaching students who want to learn from you.”

    Kiyosaki says he will keep buying Bitcoin cheaply

    In a tweet published last week, financial guru Kiyosaki urged the community to become prepared for a likely massive “bubble crash” that he expects to happen in the near future. Even such colosseums as gold, silver and Bitcoin may crash, he said.

    However, if or when it happens, Kiyosaki intends just to buy these assets “at a discount”: “I will be buying all the Bitcoin I can, as well as other assets, at bargain basement prices.” But if Bitcoin crashes to $5,000, it may then boom to $100,000, $250,000 and even higher, he wrote.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

