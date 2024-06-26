Advertisement
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Hang On Tight As Bitcoin Enters ‘Banana Zone’

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Prominent investor and entrepreneur Kiyosaki reveals how much Bitcoin he bought thanks to Raoul Pal
    Wed, 26/06/2024 - 8:50
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Contents
    Robert Kiyosaki, a vocal Bitcoin supporter and entrepreneur, widely known for authoring a classic book on financial literacy, “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has addressed his 2.5 million followers with a tweet about Bitcoin entering the “Banana Zone.”

    In his post, Kiyosaki explains what it means for the world’s flagship cryptocurrency and how renowned investor Raoul Pal converted him into buying a large BTC stash.

    Bitcoin hits "Banana Zone"

    In his tweet, Kiyosaki mentioned investor and cryptocurrency supporter Raoul Pal (a former Goldman Sachs executive), emphasizing that currently Pal is "creating a lot of excitement talking about Bitcoin hitting 'the Banana Zone.'"

    The financial guru also said that he has been receiving a lot of questions as to what that “Banana Zone” means and whether Pal knows what he is talking about. Kiyosaki here supports Raoul Pal, saying “yes” to the second question. As for the first one, he provided an explanation as to what “the Banana Zone” is about – it means that Bitcoin is going parabolic.

    Kiyosaki bought 30 BTC at $6,000

    Jestingly, Kiyosaki added that this is when people start regretting that they did not buy Bitcoin when it was affordable for them or that they did not buy enough of it. The “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author also said that he fully trusts Raoul Pal because of his professional experience at Goldman Sachs banking giant. Kiyosaki revealed that several years ago, it was Pal who convinced him to start investing, and back then he bought 30 BTC when Bitcoin was trading at $6,000.

    Now, as Bitcoin is changing hands at approximately $60,000, Kiyosaki continues to accumulate BTC every month. He again made a statement about U.S. dollars being “fake” fiat “debt-based money,” while he referred to Bitcoin as “rules-based money.” Bitcoin makes one richer, he tweeted, while “debt-based money” makes one poorer.

    While continuing to acquire BTC regularly, Kiyosaki believes that this year, BTC is going to skyrocket to $300,000 due to spot ETFs buying more BTC and thanks to the halving that occurred in April.

    Now that the largest cryptocurrency is tumbling, Kiyosaki waits to buy more BTC, according to his recent tweet. He believes that rough times are ahead for the U.S. economy, and stacking Bitcoin may save one’s holdings.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
