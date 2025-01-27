'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Will ‘Bloom, Bloom’ As ‘Buggiest Crash’ Is Coming in Feb 2025

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, Robert Kiyosaki, a renowned investor and entrepreneur, who authored the best-selling book on finance “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, has addressed the financial community, finally naming the rough timing when he expects the biggest (or the “buggiest” as he put it this time) crash to hit the stock market.

While it happens, he pointed out, Bitcoin will prosper.

Kiyosaki names when crash is coming

Kiyosaki has published another “Rich Dad prophecy” about the stock market crash which Kiyosaki has been predicting to happen “soon” over the past decade.

Once again, Robert Kiyosaki, whom many believe to be a financial guru, warned that “the buggiest stock crash in history is coming”. For the first time, he said, the mentioned this back in 2013.

In RICH DADs PROPHECY-2013 I warned the buggiest stock market crash in history was coming. That crash will be in February 2025.



Good news because in a crash everything goes on sale. Cars and houses on sale now.



Better news billions will leave the stock and bond markets and… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) January 27, 2025

Now, Kiyosaki has named when this crash is to hit the markets – February 2025.

"Bitcoin will bloom, bloom, bloom"

Kiyosaki has referred to this “upcoming crash” as “good news” since “in a crash everything goes on sale.” He added that prices on cars and houses have already dropped significantly: “Cars and houses on sale now.”

The financial expert is certain that investors will begin withdrawing billions of dollars from the stock and bond markets and putting them in BTC: “Billions will leave the stock and bond markets and rush into Bitcoin.” Therefore, he says, “Bitcoin will boom, boom, boom.”

Kiyosaki urged the community to hurry up and get out of “fake” assets and into what he believes to be real ones: Bitcoin, gold, and silver. “Get out of fake and into crypto, as well as gold and silver.” He added that “even one Satoshi can make you rich, while millions lose everything.”

Satoshi is a Bitcoin particle and constitutes 0.00000001 Bitcoin.

Kiyosaki predicts Bitcoin to hit $250,000

Earlier this month, the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author stunned the cryptocurrency community, predicting that this year he expects the Bitcoin price to skyrocket to $250,000 per coin. He stated this, when Bitcoin surged above the $100,000 level once again. Kiyosaki added that he was buying more BTC back then.

His earlier predictions, however, stated that BTC would peak at $350,000 in 2025, with a minimum level of $175,000.