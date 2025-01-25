Advertisement
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ Defines Currency for AI

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    CZ breaks silence on what currency he expects to be used on AI platforms in future
    Sat, 25/01/2025 - 10:31
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ Defines Currency for AI
    Cover image via U.Today

    Changpeng Zhao (CZ), a co-founder and the former chief executive officer at the world’s largest centralized crypto exchange Binance, has published an important message on artificial intelligence, sharing his vision on what currency is likely to be used on it and by it.

    CZ tweeted that he definitely believes that in the future AI and crypto will blend, therefore “the currency for AI is crypto,” according to him.

    When asked in the comments to reveal his favorite AI crypto project on BNB Chain, the “crypto general” refused to name any particular ones. He said that many AI projects are running on BNB Chain and he does not want to “pick favorites yet.”

    CZ celebrates Ross Ulbricht's amnesty

    This week, one event sent ripples through the cryptocurrency space — the founder of the controversial darknet marketplace Silk Road Ross Ulbricht was pardoned by the new U.S. president Donald Trump, who fulfilled his promise made during his election campaign.

    Ulbricht received a full and unconditional pardon and walked out of prison after spending more than 11 years behind bars for running the platform that was used to sell drugs and offer other illegal activities, where everything was paid for in Bitcoin for the first time in history.

    CZ commented positively on that news and agreed with a commentator that hopefully he, CZ, may also have all his issues with the U.S. justice bodies solved. In 2024, CZ was sentenced to three months in prison with a life ban for running Binance ever again. However, it August 2024, CZ was slapped with another class-action lawsuit, claiming that Binance’s money-laundering activities under CZ’s leadership harmed customers of the exchange platform.

    #Changpeng Zhao #Binance
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
