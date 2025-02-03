Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Tanking in ‘Brutal Market Crash’, But Here’s Good News

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Investment guru Kiyosaki underscores the current Bitcoin crash but says there’s some good news here
    Mon, 3/02/2025 - 9:36
    A
    A
    A
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Tanking in ‘Brutal Market Crash’, But Here’s Good News
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Robert Kiyosaki, renowned investor known for authoring a best-selling book on personal finance management “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, has taken to social media to comment on the current bloodbath faced by financial markets, including Bitcoin.

    Some may think that the prediction he has been repeating over the past few years is finally coming true as he predicted “the worst crash in history” to happen soon.

    "Brutal crash here now," Kiyosaki says

    Kiyosaki’s tweet again speaks about a “brutal crash”, saying that it has arrived and Bitcoin, as well as markets of traditional assets are collapsing: “The stock, bond, real estate, gold, silver, and Bitcoin markets are crashing.”

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Tanking in ‘Brutal Market Crash’, But Here’s Good News
    $2.2 Billion Wiped Out as XRP and Other Altcoins Collapse
    XRP Does It First Time in 2025: What's Next? Dogecoin (DOGE): $0.3 Finally Lost, Ethereum (ETH) Won't Exit This Downtrend
    XRP Suddenly Collapses 14%. It Might Get Worse

    However, according to the investment expert, “the best assets in the world are going on sale”: silver, gold, and Bitcoin. He believes millions will lose their jobs. But there seems to be good news for traders and investors: “This is the best time to get rich,” Kiyosaki stated.

    Advertisement

    On Saturday, when Bitcoin showed its first slight decline, Kiyosaki warned that digital gold “may crash” and referred to it as good news again, touting an opportunity to “get rich” since Bitcoin, silver, and gold would be on sale. He described a similar situation in his earlier tweets, saying that when a lot of commercial real estate crashed in price during the 2009 financial crisis and went on sale, he bought a lot of it cheaply and made a fortune.

    Related
    Elon Musk's ‘Money’ Statement Triggers DOGE Team’s Supportive Response
    Sat, 02/01/2025 - 20:00
    Elon Musk's ‘Money’ Statement Triggers DOGE Team’s Supportive Response
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Brutal crypto bloodbath arrives

    The Saturday introduction of new trade tariffs for Canada, Mexico, and China by the US government has caused what many are calling the worst bloodbath in the history of cryptocurrencies. More than $2 billion worth of crypto has been wiped out in massive liquidations over the past 24 hours as traders rushed to get out of risky assets such as tech stocks, Bitcoin, etc.

    The world’s primary cryptocurrency BTC has tanked by more than 7% since Sunday, crashing from $99,350 to the $92,500 zone. By now, the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization size has managed to partly pare its losses and is changing hands at $95,480 per coin having increased by almost 2.5%.

    The rest of the crypto market nosedived following Bitcoin, with the top cryptos crashing by more than 11-18%: SOL, XRP, BNB, ADA, DOGE, etc.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 3, 2025 - 9:17
    Cardano (ADA) Volume Skyrockets 428% Despite Worst Crypto Bloodbath
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Feb 3, 2025 - 8:43
    Crypto Catastrophe: World Record Broken, Worst Bloodbath in History
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Qardun Revolutionizes Blockchain-Based Payments, Captivating the Crypto World
    Agent A.I. (AGNT) Token Presale Goes Live – A Thoughtful Take on AI and Meme Culture
    Philippines Leads Southeast Asia’s Fintech Future: Fintech Revolution Summit 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Tanking in ‘Brutal Market Crash’, But Here’s Good News
    Cardano (ADA) Volume Skyrockets 428% Despite Worst Crypto Bloodbath
    Crypto Catastrophe: World Record Broken, Worst Bloodbath in History
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD