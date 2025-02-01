Elon Musk's ‘Money’ Statement Triggers DOGE Team’s Supportive Response

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The official Dogecoin account on the X platform has cited Elon Musk’s recent tweet, where he talked about money and the economy in general. The DOGE team has basically agreed with the world’s most influential Dogecoin lover and added a thing about memes.

Money is just a metaphor for value that exists in the minds of those who utilize it. A meme if you will.🙃 https://t.co/ZMBsNXFveb — Dogecoin (@dogecoin) February 1, 2025

DOGE team reacts to Musk's statement

Elon Musk reposted a video excerpt from his interview where he speaks about various subjects, including money and economy. In that video, he referred to money as “just a database for exchange of goods and services.”

He stated that “money doesn't have power in & of itself,” giving an example that a person stranded on a desert island would find a billion U.S. dollars in their bank account worthless there and would rather have a can of soup.

Today, he commented on that video excerpt and doubled down on his definition of money, saying: “The real economy is not money, it is goods & services.”

The DOGE account supported Musk, adding an expanded definition to the idea of money, saying that it can also be considered a meme — the basis of Dogecoin: “Money is just a metaphor for value that exists in the minds of those who utilize it. A meme if you will.”