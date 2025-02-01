Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Elon Musk's ‘Money’ Statement Triggers DOGE Team’s Supportive Response

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Dogecoin team responded to Elon Musk, supporting him and his concept of money and economy
    Sat, 1/02/2025 - 20:00
    A
    A
    A
    Elon Musk's ‘Money’ Statement Triggers DOGE Team’s Supportive Response
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The official Dogecoin account on the X platform has cited Elon Musk’s recent tweet, where he talked about money and the economy in general. The DOGE team has basically agreed with the world’s most influential Dogecoin lover and added a thing about memes.

    Advertisement

    DOGE team reacts to Musk's statement

    Elon Musk reposted a video excerpt from his interview where he speaks about various subjects, including money and economy. In that video, he referred to money as “just a database for exchange of goods and services.”

    HOT Stories
    Elon Musk's ‘Money’ Statement Triggers DOGE Team’s Supportive Response
    4,485,366,320 XRP: Ripple Unveils Holdings in New Report
    560 Million Dogecoin in Days: What’s Happening?
    Ripple CEO Highlights Ripple's Most Recent Big Milestones

    He stated that “money doesn't have power in & of itself,” giving an example that a person stranded on a desert island would find a billion U.S. dollars in their bank account worthless there and would rather have a can of soup.

    Advertisement

    Today, he commented on that video excerpt and doubled down on his definition of money, saying: “The real economy is not money, it is goods & services.”

    Related
    Elon Musk Reacts Enthusiastically to $4.20 Billion DOGE Hint
    Fri, 01/31/2025 - 12:54
    Elon Musk Reacts Enthusiastically to $4.20 Billion DOGE Hint
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    The DOGE account supported Musk, adding an expanded definition to the idea of money, saying that it can also be considered a meme — the basis of Dogecoin: “Money is just a metaphor for value that exists in the minds of those who utilize it. A meme if you will.”

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Elon Musk #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 1, 2025 - 16:15
    Shiba Inu Key Developer Makes Important Shibarium Clarification: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Feb 1, 2025 - 16:00
    XRP Price Prediction for February 1
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Agent A.I. (AGNT) Token Presale Goes Live – A Thoughtful Take on AI and Meme Culture
    Philippines Leads Southeast Asia’s Fintech Future: Fintech Revolution Summit 2025
    Airdrops in the TRON TRC-20 Network
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Elon Musk's ‘Money’ Statement Triggers DOGE Team’s Supportive Response
    Shiba Inu Key Developer Makes Important Shibarium Clarification: Details
    XRP Price Prediction for February 1
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD