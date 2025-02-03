Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Crypto Catastrophe: World Record Broken, Worst Bloodbath in History

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market in shambles after introduction of trading tariffs sparks enormous liquidation surge
    Mon, 3/02/2025 - 8:43
    A
    A
    A
    Crypto Catastrophe: World Record Broken, Worst Bloodbath in History
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    One of the worst bloodbaths in the history of the cryptocurrency market just occurred, with liquidations skyrocketing past $2.24 billion in the last day. With Bitcoin plummeting to $94,000 and the entire market collapsing along with it, this massive wipeout has destroyed leveraged traders. The magnitude of the losses has broken all previous records, making this one of the most vicious sell-offs in the history of cryptocurrency. 

    Advertisement

    With $609 million in liquidations, Ethereum traders were the most negatively impacted, according to the liquidation heatmap. At $412 million, Bitcoin trailed closely behind, while liquidations exceeding $85 million were reported by XRP, Dogecoin and Solana. The biggest single loss happened on Binance, with an ETHBTC trade worth $25.64 million and a whopping 734,621 traders liquidated in a single day. 

    Article image
    Source: Coinglass

    After losing crucial support at $97,000, Bitcoin is currently testing $92,000 – a level that may dictate its course in the near future. The price of Bitcoin may drop to $83,000 if it drops below this level, signaling a more significant correction. With Bitcoin at the top of the market, altcoins are doing even worse; some have already dropped more than 80% from their peak. 

    HOT Stories
    $2.2 Billion Wiped Out as XRP and Other Altcoins Collapse
    XRP Does It First Time in 2025: What's Next? Dogecoin (DOGE): $0.3 Finally Lost, Ethereum (ETH) Won't Exit This Downtrend
    XRP Suddenly Collapses 14%. It Might Get Worse
    India Mulling Crypto U-Turn

    Related
    Dormant Ethereum (ETH) Whale Deposited $228 Million to Bitfinex Before Crash
    Mon, 02/03/2025 - 06:51
    Dormant Ethereum (ETH) Whale Deposited $228 Million to Bitfinex Before Crash
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    Altcoin momentum has completely collapsed, falling to 38 out of 100, according to the CMC Altcoin Season Index, which indicates a strong phase dominated by Bitcoin. This change reflects traders' swift decline in risk appetite and their flight from altcoins to safer assets. The cryptocurrency market is in a panic right now. If Bitcoin is unable to stay above $92,000, it is likely to continue declining. 

    Particularly for altcoins that have already been in free fall, losses could get even worse. Overleveraged traders have paid the price, and this carnage may not end yet unless volatility levels off.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 3, 2025 - 6:51
    Dormant Ethereum (ETH) Whale Deposited $228 Million to Bitfinex Before Crash
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Feb 3, 2025 - 5:34
    $2.2 Billion Wiped Out as XRP and Other Altcoins Collapse
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Agent A.I. (AGNT) Token Presale Goes Live – A Thoughtful Take on AI and Meme Culture
    Philippines Leads Southeast Asia’s Fintech Future: Fintech Revolution Summit 2025
    Airdrops in the TRON TRC-20 Network
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crypto Catastrophe: World Record Broken, Worst Bloodbath in History
    Dormant Ethereum (ETH) Whale Deposited $228 Million to Bitfinex Before Crash
    $2.2 Billion Wiped Out as XRP and Other Altcoins Collapse
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD