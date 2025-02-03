Crypto Catastrophe: World Record Broken, Worst Bloodbath in History

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

One of the worst bloodbaths in the history of the cryptocurrency market just occurred, with liquidations skyrocketing past $2.24 billion in the last day. With Bitcoin plummeting to $94,000 and the entire market collapsing along with it, this massive wipeout has destroyed leveraged traders. The magnitude of the losses has broken all previous records, making this one of the most vicious sell-offs in the history of cryptocurrency.

With $609 million in liquidations, Ethereum traders were the most negatively impacted, according to the liquidation heatmap. At $412 million, Bitcoin trailed closely behind, while liquidations exceeding $85 million were reported by XRP, Dogecoin and Solana. The biggest single loss happened on Binance, with an ETHBTC trade worth $25.64 million and a whopping 734,621 traders liquidated in a single day.

After losing crucial support at $97,000, Bitcoin is currently testing $92,000 – a level that may dictate its course in the near future. The price of Bitcoin may drop to $83,000 if it drops below this level, signaling a more significant correction. With Bitcoin at the top of the market, altcoins are doing even worse; some have already dropped more than 80% from their peak.

Altcoin momentum has completely collapsed, falling to 38 out of 100, according to the CMC Altcoin Season Index, which indicates a strong phase dominated by Bitcoin. This change reflects traders' swift decline in risk appetite and their flight from altcoins to safer assets. The cryptocurrency market is in a panic right now. If Bitcoin is unable to stay above $92,000, it is likely to continue declining.

Particularly for altcoins that have already been in free fall, losses could get even worse. Overleveraged traders have paid the price, and this carnage may not end yet unless volatility levels off.