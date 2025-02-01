'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: 'Bitcoin May Crash – Time to Get Richer'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Robert Kiyosaki, a renowned investor and entrepreneur, known for his YouTube podcasts and for authoring best-selling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, has issued a big Bitcoin warning. However, it has a silver lining that can make investors happy, he hinted.

His statement came after the world’s bellwether cryptocurrency crashed by 4.20%, losing the $106,000 price level on Friday.

"Bitcoin may crash – time to get richer": Kiyosaki

Robert Kiyosaki published his tweet about US president Donald Trump imposing 25% tariffs on the US trading partners Canada and Mexico, as well as 10% duty on China as of today, February 1.

That sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average index down 300 points (0.7%), and the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 also showed big losses.

Kiyosaki tweeted, “Trump tariffs begin: gold, silver, Bitcoin may crash.” BTC tanked by more than 4% on Friday, plunging from $106,000 to $101,564. By now, the largest cryptocurrency has pared its losses a little and is changing hands at $102,273 per coin.

TRUMP TARRIFS BEGIN: Gold, silver, Bitcoin may crash. GOOD. Will buy more after prices crash. Real problem is DEBT….which will only get worse. CRASHES mean assets are on sale. Time to get richer. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) January 31, 2025

Financial guru Kiyosaki was pleased at the upcoming crash of Bitcoin, and other safe haven assets. However, as stated above, Bitcoin has begun to recover and as for silver and gold mentioned by Kiyosaki, those have hardly seen any damage - gold has lost 0.66%, and silver dropped by 1.21%.

The good news, per the investment expert, is that “crashes mean asset are on sale.” He shared his plan to buy more Bitcoin “after prices crash.” He believes that it is “time to get richer” now. However, Kiyosaki named an issue which, he believes, can hardly be solved by Bitcoin – the US national debt: “Real problem is DEBT...which will only get worse,” he stated.

Can Bitcoin help reduce US debt?

Official data shows that the US national debt has exceeded $36.4 trillion and continues growing. The newly elected president has appointed Elon Musk and Ramaswamy to head the Department of Government Efficiency to reduce the immense government expenses and perhaps prevent another trillion from being added to the debt.

Initially, during his election campaign Trump stated that, if elected, the US would embrace Bitcoin and perhaps even pay part or all the US debt with BTC. He also said he would create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.