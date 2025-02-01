Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: 'Bitcoin May Crash – Time to Get Richer'

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Prominent entrepreneur Kiyosaki warns about likely Bitcoin crash soon but here’s silver lining
    Sat, 1/02/2025 - 7:55
    A
    A
    A
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: 'Bitcoin May Crash – Time to Get Richer'
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Robert Kiyosaki, a renowned investor and entrepreneur, known for his YouTube podcasts and for authoring best-selling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, has issued a big Bitcoin warning. However, it has a silver lining that can make investors happy, he hinted.

    His statement came after the world’s bellwether cryptocurrency crashed by 4.20%, losing the $106,000 price level on Friday.

    Related
    Elon Musk Reacts Enthusiastically to $4.20 Billion DOGE Hint
    Fri, 01/31/2025 - 12:54
    Elon Musk Reacts Enthusiastically to $4.20 Billion DOGE Hint
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: 'Bitcoin May Crash – Time to Get Richer'
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Mini Death Cross Formed, Dogecoin (DOGE) Plummeting Finally Stops, Bitcoin (BTC) Actually in Downtrend?
    Ripple: XRP Buyers Were Buying to Hold
    DOGE ETF Next? Grayscale Excites Crypto With Meme Coin Fund

    "Bitcoin may crash – time to get richer": Kiyosaki

    Robert Kiyosaki published his tweet about US president Donald Trump imposing 25% tariffs on the US trading partners Canada and Mexico, as well as 10% duty on China as of today, February 1.

    Advertisement

    That sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average index down 300 points (0.7%), and the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 also showed big losses.

    Kiyosaki tweeted, “Trump tariffs begin: gold, silver, Bitcoin may crash.” BTC tanked by more than 4% on Friday, plunging from $106,000 to $101,564. By now, the largest cryptocurrency has pared its losses a little and is changing hands at $102,273 per coin.

    Financial guru Kiyosaki was pleased at the upcoming crash of Bitcoin, and other safe haven assets. However, as stated above, Bitcoin has begun to recover and as for silver and gold mentioned by Kiyosaki, those have hardly seen any damage - gold has lost 0.66%, and silver dropped by 1.21%.

    The good news, per the investment expert, is that “crashes mean asset are on sale.” He shared his plan to buy more Bitcoin “after prices crash.” He believes that it is “time to get richer” now. However, Kiyosaki named an issue which, he believes, can hardly be solved by Bitcoin – the US national debt: “Real problem is DEBT...which will only get worse,” he stated.

    Related
    Saylor’s MicroStrategy Upsizes Its STRK Offering to $584 Million to Buy Bitcoin
    Fri, 01/31/2025 - 14:25
    Saylor’s MicroStrategy Upsizes Its STRK Offering to $584 Million to Buy Bitcoin
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Can Bitcoin help reduce US debt?

    Official data shows that the US national debt has exceeded $36.4 trillion and continues growing. The newly elected president has appointed Elon Musk and Ramaswamy to head the Department of Government Efficiency to reduce the immense government expenses and perhaps prevent another trillion from being added to the debt.

    Initially, during his election campaign Trump stated that, if elected, the US would embrace Bitcoin and perhaps even pay part or all the US debt with BTC. He also said he would create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Feb 1, 2025 - 0:01
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Mini Death Cross Formed, Dogecoin (DOGE) Plummeting Finally Stops, Bitcoin (BTC) Actually in Downtrend?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 31, 2025 - 20:49
    Ripple: XRP Buyers Were Buying to Hold
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Philippines Leads Southeast Asia’s Fintech Future: Fintech Revolution Summit 2025
    Airdrops in the TRON TRC-20 Network
    AddUp Embraces 1 Million Users Accepting its Innovative Trading App to Learn Crypto Skills and Achieve New Milestones
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: 'Bitcoin May Crash – Time to Get Richer'
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Mini Death Cross Formed, Dogecoin (DOGE) Plummeting Finally Stops, Bitcoin (BTC) Actually in Downtrend?
    Ripple: XRP Buyers Were Buying to Hold
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD