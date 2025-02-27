BlackRock’s IBIT Logs Record-Breaking Outflows

BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) logged record-breaking outflows on Tuesday, haemorrhaging $418 million in a single day, according to data provided by SoSoValue.

This sum dwarfs the outflows that were recorded by competing products.

For comparison, the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) recorded $145 million worth of outflows while the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) and the Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) lost $60.46 million and $55.97 million, respectively.

The overall outflows reached $754.53 million on Wednesday. On Tuesday, they bled more than $1 billion for the first time.

As reported by U.Today , crypto naysayer Peter Schiff recently predicted that Bitcoin ETFs could eventually face mass redemptions.

Extremely negative sentiment

In the meantime, the Fear and Greed Index, a popular tracker of market sentiment, has now plunged to just 10, which is the lowest level since 2022.

On Wednesday, the leading cryptocurrency collapsed to $82,455. However, it has since recovered to $89,191.