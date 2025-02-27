Advertisement
    BlackRock's IBIT Logs Record-Breaking Outflows

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 27/02/2025 - 6:16
    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETFs have haemorrhages $420 million in one day
    
    BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) logged record-breaking outflows on Tuesday, haemorrhaging $418 million in a single day, according to data provided by SoSoValue. 

    This sum dwarfs the outflows that were recorded by competing products. 

    For comparison, the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) recorded $145 million worth of outflows while the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) and the Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) lost $60.46 million and $55.97 million, respectively. 

    
    The overall outflows reached $754.53 million on Wednesday. On Tuesday, they bled more than $1 billion for the first time. 

    As reported by U.Today, crypto naysayer Peter Schiff recently predicted that Bitcoin ETFs could eventually face mass redemptions. 

    Extremely negative sentiment 

    In the meantime, the Fear and Greed Index, a popular tracker of market sentiment, has now plunged to just 10, which is the lowest level since 2022. 

    On Wednesday, the leading cryptocurrency collapsed to $82,455. However, it has since recovered to $89,191.  

    #Bitcoin News #BlackRock

    
