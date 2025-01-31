Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Michael Saylor announces an increase in his company’s fundraising target to half a billion US dollars
    Fri, 31/01/2025 - 14:25
    Saylor's MicroStrategy Upsizes Its STRK Offering to $584 Million to Buy Bitcoin
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Michael Saylor, co-founder of the Bitcoin-focused company MicroStrategy, has taken to his official account on the X social media network to make an important announcement. Saylor said that MicroStrategy is pricing its Strike Preferred Stock Offering, planning to raise not $250 million but $584 million.

    MicroStrategy raises STRK offering to half billion USD

    Saylor published a link to a press release published by MicroStrategy, adding a summary about the company raising the fundraising target. On January 30, MicroStrategy made an offering of 7,300,000 shares if 8.00% titled Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock (STRK). 

    The public offering price is $80.00 per one share. This is perpetual stock, therefore they do not have a maturity date and MicroStrategy will not have to redeem it later on. The company just offers 8% of an annual dividend yield on it. However, MicroStrategy will have the right to redeem that stock in cash on its own choice.

    According to the document shared by Saylor, the stock will be issued and sold on February 5. Per the company’s esteems, it will be possible to raise $584 million rather than $250 million. The preferred liquidation price is $100 per share.

    STRK holders will be able to convert them into MicroStrategy’s class A common stock on any business day. “The initial conversion rate is 0.1000 shares of MicroStrategy’s class A common stock per share of perpetual strike preferred stock, which represents an initial conversion price of $1,000.00 per share of MicroStrategy’s class A common stock,” the press release says.

    Forbes features Saylor on its cover

    As reported earlier today, Forbes magazine’s recent issue contains an article about Michael Saylor and a photo of him on the front cover. The article refers to him as “The Bitcoin Alchemist.”

    The article shares with the wide reading audience the story of Saylor as a businessman and of MicroStrategy as it started regular Bitcoin accumulation in August 2020 in the middle of the pandemic. Back then, Saylor began calling US dollar trash and decided to use the company’s cash balance to purchase BTC. Recently, the firm acquired $1.1 billion worth of Bitcoin, now holding a total of 471,107 BTC worth approximately $50 billion in fiat.

    #Michael Saylor #MicroStrategy News #Bitcoin
