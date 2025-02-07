Retail Investors Have Been Stacking 10,627 BTC Per Day: Glassnode

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Prominent on-chain data agency Glassnode has published a tweet, revealing that since mid-December last year, retail investors have started accumulating Bitcoin much faster than before. This coincided with notable price surges of the world’s flagship cryptocurrency during the last month of 2024.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin price has reacted to the released US jobs report, regaining the $100,000 price level.

Retail investors stacking a lot of BTC daily

Glassnode has revealed that retail investors (who are holding slightly less or slightly more than one Bitcoin) have accelerated accumulating BTC recently. Since the middle of December, they have been stacking 10,627 Bitcoins per day. That constitutes $1,055,958,762 at the current BTC/USD exchange rate.

This accumulation pace is roughly 72% faster than what they bought per day on average last year – 6,177 BTC daily. This amount of Bitcoin is currently worth $613,781,620 in fiat.

Since mid-December, retail investors (≤1 $BTC) have been accumulating #Bitcoin at an accelerated pace, stacking an average of 10,627 BTC per day - 72% faster than the past year's average (6,177 #BTC/day): https://t.co/K3Q9Dlu7jn pic.twitter.com/U0u6gIxXeB — glassnode (@glassnode) February 7, 2025

Bitcoin reacts to employment report

The just released non-farm payrolls report has shown that in January the number of jobs constituted 143,000, which was lower that anticipated by experts – 169,000. This has been the lowest result since October last year, according to the data provided by crypto market commentator and journalist Colin Wu.

The United States announced that the number of new non-farm payrolls in January was 143,000, lower than the expected 169,000, the lowest since October last year. The unemployment rate in January was 4%, expected to be 4.10%, and the previous value was 4.10%. — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) February 7, 2025

Traditionally, lower jobs report causes investors to turn away from traditional safe-haven assets and makes Bitcoin more attractive for them. As the report was released, the world’s largest cryptocurrency BTC surged by 3.60% to briefly the $100,000 mark.

However, a red candle followed on an hourly chart and at the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $98,544 per coin.