    520,000,000 XRP Absorbed by Insatiable Whales in Just Three Days

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 7/02/2025 - 14:50
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez has unveiled on-chain data showing that over the past few days, whales have wiped a staggering half a billion XRP off the cryptocurrency market.

    During that time, top 10 cryptocurrency XRP saw a massive 13% decline, letting whales buy the dip.

    520 million XRP scooped up in just days

    In a recently published tweet, the cryptocurrency analyst mentioned above revealed that as the fourth largest digital coin, XRP, dropped approximately 13.45% between Feb. 4 and 6, whales’ activity saw an abrupt increase, and they accumulated roughly 520,000,000 XRP on that substantial price dip. This amount of crypto is currently worth $1,257,058,739 in fiat.

    It bears mentioning that one day before then, whales sold a large part of their XRP bags, according to the chart shared by the analyst as the price began to dive, and they quickly initiated a sell-off to lock in their profits.

    Martinez shared a chart provided by the on-chain aggregator Santiment.

    32 million XRP shoveled to Bitstamp

    Aside from that, prominent blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, which tracks down large crypto transactions, spotted a large XRP amount shoveled to the major exchange Bitstamp by an anonymous wallet - 32,079,955 XRP equal to $77,660,044.

    Notably, per data shared by the Bithomp XRP-focused analytics platform, the wallet that initiated the transaction to Bitstamp was connected to the BitGo crypto exchange, wallet and custodian - the second biggest one in the U.S.

    #XRP #Cryptocurrency Whales

