520,000,000 XRP Absorbed by Insatiable Whales in Just Three Days

Cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez has unveiled on-chain data showing that over the past few days, whales have wiped a staggering half a billion XRP off the cryptocurrency market.

During that time, top 10 cryptocurrency XRP saw a massive 13% decline, letting whales buy the dip.

520 million XRP scooped up in just days

In a recently published tweet, the cryptocurrency analyst mentioned above revealed that as the fourth largest digital coin, XRP, dropped approximately 13.45% between Feb. 4 and 6, whales’ activity saw an abrupt increase, and they accumulated roughly 520,000,000 XRP on that substantial price dip. This amount of crypto is currently worth $1,257,058,739 in fiat.

It bears mentioning that one day before then, whales sold a large part of their XRP bags, according to the chart shared by the analyst as the price began to dive, and they quickly initiated a sell-off to lock in their profits.

Whales seized the opportunity during the recent dip, buying 520 million $XRP! pic.twitter.com/v2Lu4uBMgm — Ali (@ali_charts) February 6, 2025

Martinez shared a chart provided by the on-chain aggregator Santiment.

32 million XRP shoveled to Bitstamp

Aside from that, prominent blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, which tracks down large crypto transactions, spotted a large XRP amount shoveled to the major exchange Bitstamp by an anonymous wallet - 32,079,955 XRP equal to $77,660,044.

Notably, per data shared by the Bithomp XRP-focused analytics platform, the wallet that initiated the transaction to Bitstamp was connected to the BitGo crypto exchange, wallet and custodian - the second biggest one in the U.S.