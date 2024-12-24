Remittix (RTX) Pre-Sale New Phase Targets Dogwifhat (WIF), Bonk (BONK) Audiences in Dec 2024

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In every bull market, there’s a crypto that outperforms the rest with astronomical gains. Early this year, top memecoins, Bonk and Dogwifhat (WIF) delivered more than 100x gains for early investors, but many investors missed these great opportunities.

Remittix (RTX) altcoin, meanwhile, arrives at a new pre-sale phase.

Remittix (RTX) pre-sale tracked by community enthusiasts

Remittix (RTX) is offering a platform in the DeFi market that could be the future of the $190 trillion cross-border payment market.

Remittix is dealing with the problems associated with cross-border payments, delays, paperwork, high fees, and more. On this platform, individuals and businesses can receive over 50 crypto pairs and instantly convert them to 30+ fiat currencies.

Because Remittix has also integrated local payment networks, users can send their funds to bank accounts and get them on the same day. The practical implementation of crypto to fiat payments by Remittix could greatly increase the number of individuals and businesses adopting the technology. This could cause a huge influx of new liquidity into the space and Remittix is primed to benefit.

As a project with more potential than the memecoin market, the RTX coin could easily surpass its competitors. The RTX coin is currently priced at $0.0156.

Dogwifhat (WIF) defends key level

As a result of the recent market correction, $WIF has fallen by 45% on the monthly chart. According to CoinMarketCap's data, the Dogwifhat price has dropped from $4 to $1.90. Despite the recent hit, the meme coin has defended a key support at $1.822247.

The community has confirmed this, saying that Dogwifhat (WIF) is holding a trendline support and a key horizontal support zone. Holding these supports could inspire the next wave of rallies. The next resistance for the Dogwifhat coin to cross before kick starting its rally is at the $2.01 range.

Popular crypto investors and analysts have said that defending these levels has kept the "white scenario alive" for the Dogwifhat crypto. According to this analysis, if this scenario ends up playing out, Dogwifhat (WIF) could reach an ATH again above $10 in 2025. However, a breakdown below $1.749 could spark a decline to $1.33.

BONK is gearing up for a massive rally

Like $WIF, Bonk has also struggled during the recent crypto market dip, losing 40% of its value on the monthly timeframe on CoinMarketCap.

According to the analysis, the Bonk crypto could record a 20-25x price pump before this bull run ends, making it one of the best memecoins to buy now.

Out of the project's 92.66 trillion tokens, the team behind the meme coin has announced that over 1.02 trillion will be burned during the Christmas season. This drastic reduction of its token supply could increase the price of $BONK.

The forecasts given for $BONK and $WIF put them among the potential biggest gainers of the coming bull run.

