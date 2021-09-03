Reese Witherspoon Takes Interest in Ethereum

American actress and businesswoman Reese Witherspoon, who has starred in such hit movies as “Legally Blonde” and “Cruel Intentions,” has taken to Twitter to reveal that she has purchased Ether for the first time.



Witherspoon’s tweet immediately went viral, with the cryptocurrency community welcoming a new famous name.

Genuine question: what’s your interest in ETH? — Erik Voorhees (@ErikVoorhees) September 3, 2021

Naturally, many started pitching their own coins, with Bitcoiners insisting that the 45-year-old star has to pay attention to the superior store of value.



Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus also started shilling his Shiba Inu-inspired cryptocurrency.

hi



that’s cool



i am part of crypto twitter



i uh, liked the movie election



yeah



[stares at the floor awkwardly] — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) September 2, 2021