Reese Witherspoon Takes Interest in Ethereum

American actress and businesswoman Reese Witherspoon, who has starred in such hit movies as “Legally Blonde” and “Cruel Intentions,” has taken to Twitter to reveal that she has purchased Ether for the first time.
Witherspoon’s tweet immediately went viral, with the cryptocurrency community welcoming a new famous name.
Genuine question: what’s your interest in ETH?— Erik Voorhees (@ErikVoorhees) September 3, 2021
Naturally, many started pitching their own coins, with Bitcoiners insisting that the 45-year-old star has to pay attention to the superior store of value.
Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus also started shilling his Shiba Inu-inspired cryptocurrency.
It’s unclear what exactly promoted Witherspoon to buy Ether. It’s quite possible that the world’s richest actress, whose net worth is estimated to be $400 million, is looking for new means of diversification.
Last November, Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams asked crypto Twitter about going long on Bitcoin.