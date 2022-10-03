Record 150 Billion SHIB Sent by This Anon Wallet, But There's Catch

More than 10 hours ago, a staggering amount of 150,000,000,000 Shiba Inu meme coins was transferred from an anonymous address. Data from Etherscan shows the destination of this massive lump of SHIB coins.
Another big amount of Shiba Inu was sent just a couple of hours ago – 73,084,292,466 SHIB.
Moving 150 billion SHIB, selling almost 1 trillion
The hefty amount of meme crypto was shifted from the anonymous wallet 0xcffad3200574698b78f32232aa9d63eabd290703 to an address on Crypto.com exchange, apparently to be sold.
The sending address still contains 23,960,793,824,370 (23.9 trillion) Shiba Inu evaluated at $266,444,027.
Over the past month, this whale has moved several massive lumps of SHIB to Crypto.com: 160,000,000,000, 160,000,000,000; 200,000,000,000; 150,000,000,000 and 160,000,000,000 Shiba Inu – 830 billion meme coins in total, according to Etherscan.
Together with today's 150,000,000,000 SHIB transactions, this adds up to 980 billion meme coins.
As for the 73 billion chunk, it was staked in the Uniswap exchange pool.
Whale alert 🚨: 150,000,000,000 $SHIB transferred.— ShibaPlay (@shibaplay_) October 3, 2022
check details 👇🏻 https://t.co/jIJbKh6fLK
SHIB remains top held asset in USD
According to WhaleStats' website, the second largest meme token by market capitalization, Shiba Inu, still holds the position of the biggest holding in USD value.
As of now, the top 100 whales on Ethereum own $135,337,214 worth of this meme coin. This comprises 5.4% of these whales' portfolios.