'Really Bullish on Bitcoin': Samson Mow Breaks Silence After Crypto Bloodbath

In the wake of significant turbulence in the cryptocurrency market, Samson Mow, a well-known advocate of the "$1 million for Bitcoin" theory, has emerged with a clear and optimistic outlook on Bitcoin's future.

Following a sharp decline in the price of Bitcoin, triggered by geopolitical tensions, Mow's confidence in the cryptocurrency remains unwavering. Despite recent losses, he maintains a bullish stance, expressing his conviction that Bitcoin holds strong potential for future growth.

The recent market downturn saw Bitcoin losing nearly 14% of its value, reaching a low of $60,660, its lowest level in almost a month. Altcoins experienced even greater losses, with the TOTAL 2 index indicating a 22% decrease in total capitalization, equivalent to approximately $250 billion.

I’m feeling really bullish on #Bitcoin. — Samson Mow (@Excellion) April 14, 2024

Mow's steadfast confidence in BTC stands in stark defiance of the recent bloodbath. While many faltered in the face of uncertainty, the advocate remains undiscouraged, asserting his bullish stance on the flagship cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin halving, too

In the aftermath of this market upheaval, Mow's perspective offers a counterbalance to the prevailing sentiment of uncertainty and panic. As Bitcoin begins to recover, currently trading at $63,950 and showing a 5.22% increase from its recent low, Mow's optimism appears to be grounded in the currency's resilience.

However, looming on the horizon is the impending Bitcoin halving, scheduled to occur in just five days. This event adds an additional layer of uncertainty to the market, prompting speculation about its potential impact on Bitcoin's price trajectory.

While Mow's bullish stance may provide reassurance to some investors, the broader market remains cautious as it navigates through this period of volatility.