    'Really Bullish on Bitcoin': Samson Mow Breaks Silence After Crypto Bloodbath

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Samson Mow emerges with resolute bullish outlook on Bitcoin's future amid bloodbath on crypto market
    Sun, 14/04/2024 - 11:45
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In the wake of significant turbulence in the cryptocurrency market, Samson Mow, a well-known advocate of the "$1 million for Bitcoin" theory, has emerged with a clear and optimistic outlook on Bitcoin's future.

    Following a sharp decline in the price of Bitcoin, triggered by geopolitical tensions, Mow's confidence in the cryptocurrency remains unwavering. Despite recent losses, he maintains a bullish stance, expressing his conviction that Bitcoin holds strong potential for future growth.

    The recent market downturn saw Bitcoin losing nearly 14% of its value, reaching a low of $60,660, its lowest level in almost a month. Altcoins experienced even greater losses, with the TOTAL 2 index indicating a 22% decrease in total capitalization, equivalent to approximately $250 billion.

    Mow's steadfast confidence in BTC stands in stark defiance of the recent bloodbath. While many faltered in the face of uncertainty, the advocate remains undiscouraged, asserting his bullish stance on the flagship cryptocurrency.

    Bitcoin halving, too

    In the aftermath of this market upheaval, Mow's perspective offers a counterbalance to the prevailing sentiment of uncertainty and panic. As Bitcoin begins to recover, currently trading at $63,950 and showing a 5.22% increase from its recent low, Mow's optimism appears to be grounded in the currency's resilience.

    ""
    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    However, looming on the horizon is the impending Bitcoin halving, scheduled to occur in just five days. This event adds an additional layer of uncertainty to the market, prompting speculation about its potential impact on Bitcoin's price trajectory.

    While Mow's bullish stance may provide reassurance to some investors, the broader market remains cautious as it navigates through this period of volatility.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

