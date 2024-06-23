Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum ETF Approval This Week? Nate Geraci Believes It Is Possible

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ethereum ETF approval anticipated next week, believed by ETF Store's Nate Geraci, as major asset managers await SEC decisions
    Sun, 23/06/2024 - 15:39
    Ethereum ETF Approval This Week? Nate Geraci Believes It Is Possible
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In what could be a pivotal development, anticipation is mounting as experts speculate on the imminent approval of spot Ethereum ETFs. For example, Nate Geraci, the president of ETF Store, has sparked discussion on X by suggesting that approval could come next week.

    Advertisement

    Geraci's prediction aligns with the sentiments of industry insiders such as Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas, who foresees an ETF debut as early as July 2, strategically timed to coincide with the U.S. Independence Day holiday.

    Related
    Sun, 06/23/2024 - 12:36
    Grayscale Ethereum Trust Discount Shrinks to 1%
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Saylor Highlights Bitcoin’s Dominance Over Other Assets
    Saylor Highlights Bitcoin’s Dominance Over Other Assets
    DOGE Army's Enthusiasm Runs High on Potential Dogecoin Payments on X, Here's Why
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Lull
    50 Cent's X Account Hijacked, Hacker Makes $300 Million on Scam Crypto in Minutes

    Moreover, former SEC official Jay Clayton echoed the prevailing industry sentiment, reinforcing expectations for imminent approvals.

    When, not if

    The Ethereum ETF saga unfolds against a backdrop of growing institutional interest in the crypto market, particularly BTC and ETH as two major assets.

    Currently, the SEC is reviewing revised proposals from major asset managers, including VanEck, BlackRock, Grayscale and Invesco Galaxy Digital. These filings, which follow recent updates to their S-1 reports, had also disclosed a management fee in particular.

    Related
    Sat, 06/22/2024 - 10:06
    Spot Ethereum ETF Updated Filings Submitted by Applicants: Hot Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Interestingly, amid the buzz, Hashdex, a notable player in the ETF arena, has withdrawn its application for a spot Ethereum ETF without disclosing reasons or future plans, but presented a mixed Ethereum and Bitcoin solution.

    For now, all eyes remain on the SEC's upcoming decisions, which could mark a significant milestone in the integration of crypto into the TradFi markets. With speculation high and anticipation building, next week promises to be a potential turning point for Ethereum ETFs.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum News #Ethereum ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Advertisement
    related image Ripple CTO Clarifies Unexpected Bitcoin Post: Details
    Jun 23, 2024 - 15:33
    Ripple CTO Clarifies Unexpected Bitcoin Post: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image 493% Spike in Shiba Inu Token Transaction Fees Shocks Shibarium
    Jun 23, 2024 - 15:33
    493% Spike in Shiba Inu Token Transaction Fees Shocks Shibarium
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image 10,000,000 XRP Make New Major Milestone for XRPL AMM
    Jun 23, 2024 - 15:33
    10,000,000 XRP Make New Major Milestone for XRPL AMM
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Zoomex Unveils Revolutionary Whale Affiliate Program: Setting a New Standard in Crypto Affiliate Opportunities
    Memereum Sells Over 1M Tokens Within Hours on Presale While Markets Rebound
    FLOKI Unveils New Developments and Strategic Marketing Initiatives
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum ETF Approval This Week? Nate Geraci Believes It Is Possible
    Ripple CTO Clarifies Unexpected Bitcoin Post: Details
    493% Spike in Shiba Inu Token Transaction Fees Shocks Shibarium
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD