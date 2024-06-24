Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Will Reach $1 Million Within Next Year, Samson Mow Predicts

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoin permabull Samson Mow expects BTC to hit $1 million within the year 2025
    Mon, 24/06/2024 - 7:29
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    Samson Mow, permanent $1 million Bitcoin advocate and chief executive officer at BTC adoption-focused company Jan3, has made another bullish BTC statement.

    Mow has shared his prediction that the world’s flagship cryptocurrency will finally reach one million in the year 2025.

    Mow tweeted that Bitcoin is likely to skyrocket, even though many people may doubt this.

    Samson Mow and his earlier $1 million BTC predictions

    Samson Mow is famous for his long-term bullish Bitcoin price predictions as he has been constantly spreading the word about the likely coming of $1 million per BTC as a result of “Omega candles,” or at least “Godzilla candles.”

    His certainty is based on the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in January and the fourth Bitcoin halving that took place in late April. After the ETFs got the green light from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), they began to accumulate massive amounts of BTC. Every business day, they scooped up millions of BTC to back their exchange-traded products.

    The only ETF that was losing Bitcoin every day in withdrawals was Grayscale’s GBTC. This allowed BlackRock’s IBIT to finally surpass GBTC in terms of Bitcoin holdings size. Mow then stated that the spot ETFs will create a Bitcoin demand shock.

    Once the halving took place and the block size reduced from 6.25 to 3.125 BTC, the Jan3 boss tweeted that a Bitcoin supply shock had occurred. By his predictions, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency will soar to $1 million (and even higher later on) once the demand shock meets the supply shock.

    Bitcoin's market performance

    Within the last 24 hours, the world’s largest digital currency in terms of market capitalization value has demonstrated a massive plummet, losing the $64,000 and $63,000 levels.

    Since Sunday, the Bitcoin price has gone down by 3.32%, falling from $64,345 to the $62,190 level, where it is changing hands at the time of this writing.

    As reported by U.Today earlier, Bitcoin miners continue to sell as much BTC as they can. The selling pressure on Bitcoin from them continues to hold at a high level, becoming one of the key triggers that have been pushing the BTC price down recently. Miners are dumping their BTC to cover mining expenses and lock in their profits.

    #Bitcoin #Samson Mow #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
