QWAN Foundation Launches QWAN, Global Gaming Industry Token

Backed by a clutch of highly reputed investors, the QWAN Foundation is going to introduce the disruptive power of decentralization to the gaming segment. Its novel product, QWAN token, is designed to become a go-to standard for gaming apps, cross-network hubs and communities in various regions across the globe.

QWAN token for Web3 gaming goes live, announces listing on major CEXes

Per the official announcement shared by the QWAN Foundation, QWAN cryptocurrency token, its flagship product, goes live on Ethereum (ETH) mainnet today, May 30, 2023. Starting from tomorrow, it will be available on a number of top-tier centralized crypto exchanges.

The #QWAN is here to bring the #gaming industry together! 🎮🤝



Check it out at https://t.co/83pKt5yJBf! — The Qwan (@theqwan_io) May 28, 2023

QWAN token is poised to change the narrative in decentralized video gaming. By integrating QWAN, every gaming product will be able to make its offering more immersive, attractive and newbie friendly than ever before.

Namely, the token will offer a new generation of gamers a couple of opportunities to earn, trade, store their digital currencies and have a say in the governance through DAO-based referendums.

The QWAN is backed by Horizen Labs Ventures (HLV), one of the most influential Web3 infrastructure providers and advisors and partner of Yuga Labs, plus The Sandbox, Jam City, Dust Labs, Animoca Brands and so on.

Rohan Handa, founding member and SVP of business development at HLV, is excited by the accomplishments of QWAN and the vision and mission of its founders:

We are excited about QWAN and its potential to positively impact and shape game economies, powering new utilities and a community-led governance that can appeal to existing Web2 gamers. With the gaming token being adopted and integrated by the Banger platform, we believe QWAN can onboard the next wave of users to Web3 and push the gaming industry forward.

From users' point of view, QWAN will be equipped with various incentives and opportunities for fun and profit that target both pros and newbies in Web3 gaming.

Banger becomes first crypto product to integrate QWAN

Banger, a popular gaming platform and marketplace, announces that it will be the pioneering Web3 product to start supporting QWAN as an integral part of its ecosystem.

Borja Villalobos, Banger CEO, is sure that this launch and integration will be among the most impressive milestones of his company and its product:

We are thrilled for Banger to integrate The QWAN as its key gaming token and offer our gamers the opportunity to enhance their gaming experience. With The QWAN, our offering becomes very unique in the market and allows us to provide gamers with an experience that can't be found elsewhere.

Starting from May 31, 2023 (10:00 p.m. EST), the token will be listed at a number of centralized exchanges, including the likes of MEXC, AscendEX and BTSE. The listing price is set at $0.15 per token.