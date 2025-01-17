Quarter Billion Dollars in Bitcoin Stun Major US Exchange Coinbase

According to a report from Whale Alert, 2,501 Bitcoin (BTC) worth around $256.4 million have just been transferred to Coinbase International, a subsidiary of a major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange. The details known about the sudden transfer of over a quarter of a billion BTC are few to none.

For instance, the receiving address, "bc1q5y," was only activated a week ago and showed no significant activity until another unknown address, "bc1qe2n7," deposited 2,502 BTC.

There were some overlaps with the Coinbase Prime address, which may indicate that the wallet in question is not an individual investor but some sort of entity. Furthermore, the wallet that deposited tokens to "bc1q5y" still holds 10,115 BTC, which is worth $1.05 billion.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 2,501 #BTC (256,401,079 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to Coinbase Institutionalhttps://t.co/hzXV2iFW4F — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) January 17, 2025

What is the significance of a transaction such as this? Opinions are divided. Concerns about a potential sell-off are often raised when a transfer of this size occurs on a major exchange. The logic is simple: a large, unknown holder could be intending to sell their Bitcoin for fiat or other assets, which could put pressure on the price.

The unusual activity comes just before the weekend, which is also suspicious. Trading volumes seem to decrease on Saturday and Sunday, making any significant movement in and out of the exchange more impactful. If someone were to buy or sell a quarter of a billion Bitcoin on Saturday, the consequences would be seen on a price chart without scrutiny.

BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

We also have something extraordinary to look forward to on Monday as the new U.S. administration takes over the reins of the country. With BTC testing a key price resistance level at $104,000 and such vulnerable days ahead, this move may make more sense than it first appears.