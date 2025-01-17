‘We Are All Satoshi,’ Michael Saylor Says As Bitcoin Approaches $103,000

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Michael Saylor, a Bitcoin evangelist and MicroStrategy’s executive chairman, has taken to his account on the X social media giant in the past to talk to the millions of his followers about the mysterious Bitcoin founder known under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.

In his tweet, Saylor has published a famous saying that is frequently used as a reply to an eternal question – “Who is Satoshi Nakamoto?” In the meantime, the Bitcoin price is approaching the $103,000 level.

"We are all Satoshi," Saylor says

Saylor published an AI-generated image in which Saylor is sitting with his legs crossed and holding a laptop, copying the posture of the Satoshi monument unveiled in Switzerland last year.

The caption to the AI-image of Saylor says “We are all Satoshi,” which is a popular saying among cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Advertisement

Michael Saylor publishes these tweets with AI-made images of himself almost every day and they are always Bitcoin-themed. His yesterday’s message, for instance, stated “there is no second best” regarding Bitcoin, and in the image Saylor was depicted by AI as wearing a futuristic armor and holding a huge sword. His “there’s no second best” statement underscores Bitcoin’s supremacy over the rest of the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin eyes $103,000

Over the last day, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency Bitcoin demonstrated a substantial price increase of close to 6%. BTC surged from the $97,500 zone on Thursday to touch the $102,927 level earlier today. Since then, the BTC price has rolled back a little, now sitting at $102,485.

Bitcoin has skyrocketed as the day of the newly-elected US president approaches – on January 20 he takes office, having promised positive changes to crypto regulation in the US and to build a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. The crypto community expects an announcement to be made on that right on Monday, January 20. Besides, the US government now holds almost 70,000 BTC confiscated from a Silk Road hacker which have been permitted to sell by the court. The US may well use that BTC to start to create the reserve, the community believes.

Besides, spot Bitcoin ETFs have been witnessing large inflows. BlackRock has accumulated approximately $528 million in BTC, being a leader in this daily buying spree. The ARK 21Shares ETF has grabbed $155.44 worth of Bitcoin, while Fidelity, Bitwise, and VanEck have accumulated roughly $13 million in BTC.