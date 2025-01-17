Advertisement
    'We Are All Satoshi,' Michael Saylor Says As Bitcoin Approaches $103,000

    Yuri Molchan
    Vocal Bitcoiner Michael Saylor ignites the community with Satoshi tweet
    Fri, 17/01/2025 - 14:22
    ‘We Are All Satoshi,’ Michael Saylor Says As Bitcoin Approaches $103,000
    Michael Saylor, a Bitcoin evangelist and MicroStrategy’s executive chairman, has taken to his account on the X social media giant in the past to talk to the millions of his followers about the mysterious Bitcoin founder known under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.

    In his tweet, Saylor has published a famous saying that is frequently used as a reply to an eternal question – “Who is Satoshi Nakamoto?” In the meantime, the Bitcoin price is approaching the $103,000 level.

    "We are all Satoshi," Saylor says

    Saylor published an AI-generated image in which Saylor is sitting with his legs crossed and holding a laptop, copying the posture of the Satoshi monument unveiled in Switzerland last year.

    The caption to the AI-image of Saylor says “We are all Satoshi,” which is a popular saying among cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

    Michael Saylor publishes these tweets with AI-made images of himself almost every day and they are always Bitcoin-themed. His yesterday’s message, for instance, stated “there is no second best” regarding Bitcoin, and in the image Saylor was depicted by AI as wearing a futuristic armor and holding a huge sword. His “there’s no second best” statement underscores Bitcoin’s supremacy over the rest of the cryptocurrency market.

    Bitcoin eyes $103,000

    Over the last day, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency Bitcoin demonstrated a substantial price increase of close to 6%. BTC surged from the $97,500 zone on Thursday to touch the $102,927 level earlier today. Since then, the BTC price has rolled back a little, now sitting at $102,485.

    Bitcoin has skyrocketed as the day of the newly-elected US president approaches – on January 20 he takes office, having promised positive changes to crypto regulation in the US and to build a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. The crypto community expects an announcement to be made on that right on Monday, January 20. Besides, the US government now holds almost 70,000 BTC confiscated from a Silk Road hacker which have been permitted to sell by the court. The US may well use that BTC to start to create the reserve, the community believes.

    Besides, spot Bitcoin ETFs have been witnessing large inflows. BlackRock has accumulated approximately $528 million in BTC, being a leader in this daily buying spree. The ARK 21Shares ETF has grabbed $155.44 worth of Bitcoin, while Fidelity, Bitwise, and VanEck have accumulated roughly $13 million in BTC.

