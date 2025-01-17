Advertisement
    Bitcoin 10x Surge Wasn't 'Pure Hopium' – Samson Mow Slams BTC Critics From Past

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoiner Samson Mow proves wrong BTC naysayers from past
    Fri, 17/01/2025 - 11:28
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Samson Mow, a vocal Bitcoin supporter and JAN3 chief executive officer, has published a tweet to take a jab at those critics who doubted BTC’s ability to skyrocket to $100,000 and surpass Saudi Aramco by market capitalization size.

    He published a tweet with a “quote” that seems to be made up of multiple doubts expressed publicly by various Bitcoin critics when the world’s largest cryptocurrency traded at $10,000. But Mow said that it was one NPS analyst, without revealing the name.

    Bitcoin surpassed Saudi Aramco, Mow reminds us

    Mow published a tweet that he stated was originally issued by “some random NPC analyst from the past.” The tweet shares the author’s doubts that Bitcoin would ever be able to see an increase from $10,000 to $100,000. This, the BTC critic said, would “make it the 7th largest asset by market cap, ahead of Saudi Aramco.”

    “If you’re going to make price predictions at least base them on reality,” he added. Overall, if this was indeed a quote by an analyst, it may be one from a Twitter conversation between him and Mow, but the latter did not share any details.

    In a comment, Samson Mow published a screenshot that shows that Bitcoin is currently, indeed, the seventh largest asset in terms of market capitalization size, and the Saudi Aramco oil refineries sit in eighth place, right after BTC. Amazon, Alphabet (the Google parent company), Microsoft and Apple are ahead of Bitcoin on the list.

    Bitcoin skyrocketing was not "hopium"

    Earlier today, Mow published a similar quote from an anonymous analyst from the much more distant past, when Bitcoin was trading at $100. The analyst predicted that Bitcoin would “go from $100 to $150 this year” (which was likely 2013).

    That analyst stated that hitting $1,000 for BTC would be “10x” (as in the tweet above), and that it was, according to the analyst, “just not possible.” He assumed that the maximum possible price for Bitcoin would be $200 but not $1,000. Those who believed it would go much higher were “just smoking pure hopium,” he stated.

    At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $102,221 after staging a 2.13% rise over the last 24 hours. Over the past week, BTC has surged by more than 12%, rising from $90,680 to the current $102,200 zone.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
