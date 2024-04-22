Pushd (PUSHD) Preliminary Token Sale Might be in Spotlight during April as Avalanche (AVAX) and Maker (MKR) Top Altcoins Recovering

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As crypto prices plummet with Bitcoin Halving just around the corner, investors are looking for more innovative tokens to take advantage of the post-halving boom. Pushd, a new and revolutionary token with a decentralized approach to e-commerce, has caught the attention.

With its token price of just $0.144, Pushd aims to elevate traditional e-commerce by incorporating blockchain's efficiency and transparency.

Avalanche (AVAX) price movement looks challenging for investors

Even before the big market drop, Avalanche wasn't showing great performance. Almost a month ago, it traded between $55 and $60, but its price has now dropped below $40. Technical analysis shows AVAX could be on a downward trajectory since it dipped below key moving averages. The MACD indicator displays a bearish trend, with histograms below zero and signal lines trending downward. Another technical indicator, the Relative Strength Index, is in a bearish trend, hovering just below the oversold level.

While other cryptos are expected to increase in price, this is not the case with AVAX. Due to this, investors are searching for new projects they can take advantage of in the upcoming boom.

Maker (MKR) maintains strong position despite market chaos

The recent market dip has pushed Maker's price below $2,500. However, it's on the road to recovery now, and it's trading above $3,100, an increase of almost 24%. Though the coin is way below its all-time high of $6,292.31, investors think it'll rise more from its current price, possibly hitting its all-time high during the next bull run.

Largely, investors expect similar price surges as Maker since it's the first decentralized online marketplace where users can buy and sell physical items with a variety of virtual coins plus other exciting features.

Pushd (PUSHD) introduces novelties for e-commerce sphere

Amazon immediately comes to mind when we think of e-commerce because of its wide selection of products and fast shipping. However, the experience can be hectic as consumers can end up paying a lot of fees, resulting in higher prices. But that is about to change with the introduction of Pushd, a revolutionary project that will change how people shop online.

Pushd is the world’s first decentralized marketplace with a more intuitive interface and functionality than centralized marketplaces. One feature is that it allows users to buy goods with low transaction fees with any top cryptocurrency they own. In addition, they'll have access to a debit card and a swap feature that charges no commission. These features give it a huge edge over mainstream platforms.

