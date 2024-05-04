Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 4

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can upcoming week become bullish for Bitcoin (BTC)?
    Sat, 4/05/2024 - 19:15
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 4
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The weekend has started positively for most coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 3.29% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC might have set a local resistance level at $64,522. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by the end of the day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main crypto has once again bounced off the $64,310 level. If the bar closes far from it, bears may again seize the initiative, which can lead to a correction to the $62,000-$63,000 zone soon.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the support level of $59,440. However, it is early to think about a fast reversal as the coin has not accumulated enough energy for that.

    In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $62,000-$66,000 is the more likely scenario.

    Bitcoin is trading at $63,728 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

