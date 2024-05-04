Shiba Inu Team Member Shares Crucial TREAT Update

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent development within the Shiba Inu community, Lucie, a prominent team member, has shared a crucial update regarding the highly anticipated TREAT token.

The TREAT token, a planned addition to the Shiba Inu ecosystem, has been the subject of much anticipation and excitement among Shiba Inu enthusiasts. With its potential to offer new utility within the ecosystem, the TREAT token has garnered significant interest from community members eager to participate in its launch.

However, amid growing speculation and uncertainty surrounding the status of the TREAT token, Lucie stepped forward to provide much-needed clarification.

In a post on X, Lucie reiterated that the official TREAT token for Shiba Inu has not yet been released. She further dispelled misinformation being circulated by certain journalists that TREAT had been released in 2023. Lucie said this was false, and she suggested checking the main website and Discord.

🚨 @treatsforShib, aka $TREAT from https://t.co/qFr258naCo, has NOT been released yet.



I've noticed some confused journalists posting that it was released in 2023.



NO, IT WASN'T.



ALWAYS VERIFY ON THE MAIN WEBSITE OR DISCORD. — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | SHIB.IO (@LucieSHIB) May 3, 2024

Lucie's update serves as an important reminder for the community to always rely on official sources for information.

Moving forward, the Shiba Inu community anticipates further updates and announcements regarding the TREAT token's release whose exact timing remains unknown.

While some may question the reasons for the TREAT delay, it is not uncommon for cryptocurrency projects to spend extra time to verify that all parts of a new token, from security protocols to integration with existing platforms, are properly operational and up to standard. The Shiba Inu team's cautious approach reflects their commitment to quality and the long-term success of the TREAT token.

The community waits with bated breath as the Shiba Inu team continues to work on the TREAT token. Launching the TREAT token could usher in a new era for Shiba Inu, potentially bringing about innovative use cases and strengthening the token's market position.