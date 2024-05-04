Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Team Member Shares Crucial TREAT Update

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    TREAT token, planned addition to Shiba Inu ecosystem, has been subject of much anticipation and excitement
    Sat, 4/05/2024 - 16:00
    Shiba Inu Team Member Shares Crucial TREAT Update
    In a recent development within the Shiba Inu community, Lucie, a prominent team member, has shared a crucial update regarding the highly anticipated TREAT token.

    The TREAT token, a planned addition to the Shiba Inu ecosystem, has been the subject of much anticipation and excitement among Shiba Inu enthusiasts. With its potential to offer new utility within the ecosystem, the TREAT token has garnered significant interest from community members eager to participate in its launch.

    However, amid growing speculation and uncertainty surrounding the status of the TREAT token, Lucie stepped forward to provide much-needed clarification.

    In a post on X, Lucie reiterated that the official TREAT token for Shiba Inu has not yet been released. She further dispelled misinformation being circulated by certain journalists that TREAT had been released in 2023. Lucie said this was false, and she suggested checking the main website and Discord.

    Lucie's update serves as an important reminder for the community to always rely on official sources for information.

    Moving forward, the Shiba Inu community anticipates further updates and announcements regarding the TREAT token's release whose exact timing remains unknown.

    While some may question the reasons for the TREAT delay, it is not uncommon for cryptocurrency projects to spend extra time to verify that all parts of a new token, from security protocols to integration with existing platforms, are properly operational and up to standard. The Shiba Inu team's cautious approach reflects their commitment to quality and the long-term success of the TREAT token.

    The community waits with bated breath as the Shiba Inu team continues to work on the TREAT token. Launching the TREAT token could usher in a new era for Shiba Inu, potentially bringing about innovative use cases and strengthening the token's market position.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

