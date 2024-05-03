Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for May 3

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect upward move of XRP by end of week?
    Fri, 3/05/2024 - 15:43
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls are back in the game, according to CoinStats.

    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has gone up by 1.55% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP might have set a local support level of $0.5150. At the moment, it is approaching the resistance of $0.5265. If the daily bar closes near that mark, there is a chance to see a breakout to $0.53.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, one should pay attention to the candle closure in terms of the level of $0.5248. 

    If it happens near it or above, buyers may seize the initiative, which can lead to a test of the $0.53-$0.54 zone next week.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger chart, the rate of XRP is far from the main levels, which means neither bulls nor bears are dominating. In this case, ongoing sideways trading between $0.52 and $0.54 is the more likely scenario.

    XRP is trading at $0.5238 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

