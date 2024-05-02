Dogecoin (DOGE) Urgent Information Issued, What It Pertains To

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin (DOGE) holders have received urgent information as Dogechain, a popular Dogecoin explorer, announced the shutdown of its wallet service.

Dogechain, a Dogecoin explorer since 2013, has long served the Dogecoin community, allowing users to search the Dogecoin network for addresses, transactions and blocks, and includes a Dogecoin wallet and free developer API.

However, the wallet service, which has long been of benefit to Dogecoin holders, will soon sunset, and the Dogecoin community has been alerted to this development via email.

In response to the announcement, Dogecoin holders are urged to take immediate action to secure their funds and transition to alternative wallet solutions before the shutdown takes effect on June 1.

Mishaboar, a vocal Dogecoin community member, sendt a reminder to Dogecoin holders along these lines. "Dear Dogecoin, Dogechain has sent an e-mail to inform their customers about the shutting down of their wallet service."

Scammers might want to leverage the situation to dupe unsuspecting users out of their funds, utilizing phishing emails.

As a note of warning, Mishaboar urges the Dogecoin community never to directly click on links in an email but rather type out the address manually. They should also bear in mind that the official legitimate domain is dogechain dot info. In the past, the dogechain dot com domain has been used for phishing attacks and hence should be avoided.

In an earlier tweet, Mishaboar urged the Dogecoin community to move out their funds from the Dogechain wallet before the shutdown date. They should also keep a copy of their Dogechain wallets’ private keys in case they still have the addresses in use somewhere, thus allowing users to recover funds they might inadvertently send or receive there in the future.