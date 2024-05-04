Advertisement
    Cardano Creator Takes Sudden Turn Toward Bitcoin Cash: Details

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Charles Hoskinson expresses interest in Bitcoin Cash (BCH), catching many by surprise
    Sat, 4/05/2024 - 15:24
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In an unexpected turn of events within the cryptocurrency community, the founder of Cardano has recently expressed an interest in Bitcoin offshoot, Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

    This unexpected development has sparked speculation and curiosity among crypto enthusiasts, as the Cardano's founder's attention turns toward a different cryptocurrency project.

    Charles Hoskinson, the visionary behind Cardano, expressed interest in Bitcoin Cash (BCH) on social media, catching many by surprise.

    In a tweet, Hoskinson expressed interest in the Bitcoin Cash road map, requesting anyone in the community to explain what's going on in the developer community and some of the BCH project's near-term priorities.

    "I'm curious about Bitcoin Cash's roadmap. Can anyone from the Bitcoin Cash community point me to what's happening on the Dev side and some of the near-term priorities," Hoskinson wrote.

    Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a fork of the original Bitcoin blockchain created in 2017. While it has some similarities to Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has established its niche in the cryptocurrency market, attracting its community of supporters and developers.

    The arrest of Roger Ver, an early crypto investor known as "Bitcoin Jesus" and an ardent supporter of Bitcoin Cash, shocked the cryptocurrency industry this week. Roger Ver has been a notable supporter of the Bitcoin spin-off since 2017.

    Hoskinson, a passionate supporter of the creation of a more secure, scalable and sustainable blockchain ecosystem, has typically focused on the advancement of Cardano's ecosystem. However, the recent attention towards Bitcoin Cash may suggest a broader strategy that is unfolding.

    Despite this, the exact reason for the sudden interest in Bitcoin Cash by the Cardano founder remains unknown as well as where it might lead.

    #Charles Hoskinson #Bitcoin Cash News #Cryptocurrency influencer
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

