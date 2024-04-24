Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Pushd (PUSHD) Pre-Sale Onboarding New Supporters in Late April as XRP, Ethereum (ETH) Enthusiasts Remain Optimistic

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    Pushd (PUSHD) multi-stage asset release initiative gains new supporters in April
    Wed, 24/04/2024 - 12:29
    Pushd (PUSHD) Pre-Sale Onboarding New Supporters in Late April as XRP, Ethereum (ETH) Enthusiasts Remain Optimistic
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Cryptocurrency is on a roller coaster of price hikes and dumps. Numerous key players in the crypto world have induced a lack of confidence among crypto investors, signaling them to hunt for safe and stable options. Pushd presents a robust ecosystem that aims to diversify online shopping with a censorless working model. 

    Supporters of Pushd (PUSHD) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    Ethereum (ETH) sends various messages to community

    Ethereum stands out as the biggest altcoin with galactic volume and market capitalization. In value, it is next to the crypto giant Bitcoin. Besides the ETH crypto token, Ethereum is the foundation for multiple blockchain and Web3 projects. Its ERC-20 is the leading protocol for developing cross-platform tokens on the Ethereum Network. 

    ETH holds an exponential opportunity for crypto investors and traders. The dawn of the new year has proven lucrative for Ethereum as it went bullish. Though the volatility factor still prevails, ETH holders have gained tremendous rewards in a few months after a prolonged crypto winter. 

    Currently, the sideways trend or horizontal price movement means that Ethereum may stay stable for some time. However, diversifying the investment portfolio does no harm. 

    XRP market performance looks optimistic

    As a renowned blockchain-based solution for digital and borderless payments, Ripple is the go-to option globally. It aims to innovate the outdated financial infrastructure and payment gateways to push the boundaries for higher efficiency and transparency. 

    Ripple is in hot water due to many regulatory challenges in the US. Consequently, XRP faced a downturn in the crypto market for a long time. The Securities and Exchange Commission is the driving force behind the persistent backlash due to its lawsuit against Ripple for unauthorized transactions. 

    Despite regulatory chaos and geopolitical strains, Ripple’s CEO Brad Garlinghouse is confident that his decentralized payment infrastructure will soon defy the dumping performance. 

    Pushd (PUSHD) offers new e-commerce options

    Beginning as the first decentralized e-commerce marketplace, Pushd inspires the world for innovative excellence. From secure transactions to lower fees and enriching programs, it will become the go-to option for crypto enthusiasts. 

    We are confident that leading crypto players have expressed their confidence in Pushd and invested in its presale. 

    Pushd token carries remarkable power, offering access to the marketplace’s features and services. Moreover, holding its native tokens allows you to make cost-effective transactions with negligible fees. Voting rights or democratic governance is another perk of becoming an early adopter of Pushd by investing in its tokens. 

    You can join Pushd’s presale to be part of the next blue chip crypto project. 

    #Pushd
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    related image Over $20 Million in XRP Shifted to Mysterious Wallets: Details
    2024/04/24 15:25
    Over $20 Million in XRP Shifted to Mysterious Wallets: Details
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Shiba Inu on Verge of Regaining Top 10 After 25% Weekly Rise
    2024/04/24 15:25
    Shiba Inu on Verge of Regaining Top 10 After 25% Weekly Rise
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image 'Duke Nukem' X Post by Blockstream Boss Urges Community to Buy Bitcoin
    2024/04/24 15:25
    'Duke Nukem' X Post by Blockstream Boss Urges Community to Buy Bitcoin
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Me3 Launches Private Sale on Yield App: Revolutionising Fan Engagement and Digital Asset Ownership
    SKALE Network Solves Scalability, Q1 Adoption Soars On Gas-Less Blockchain
    Pre-Registration is Now Open for Galactix.io: The Future of Crypto Gaming
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Over $20 Million in XRP Shifted to Mysterious Wallets: Details
    Shiba Inu on Verge of Regaining Top 10 After 25% Weekly Rise
    'Duke Nukem' X Post by Blockstream Boss Urges Community to Buy Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD