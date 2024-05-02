Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 2

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has correction of Bitcoin (BTC) ended yet?
    Thu, 2/05/2024 - 16:10
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is facing a bounce back after a few days of decline, according to CoinStats.

    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 4.33% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has broken the local resistance level of $59,104. If buyers can hold the gained initaitive and the daily bar close around current prices, there is a chance to see a further upward move to the $60,000 area.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, it is too early to think about a bullish reversal as the rate remains below the vital level of $59,440. 

    In this case, sideways trading in the narrow range of $59,000-$60,000 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the same level. However, the weekly bar is about to close below it. If that happens, the drop may continue to the $55,000 range the next week.

    Bitcoin is trading at $59,308 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

