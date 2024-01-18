Pullix (PLX) Pre-Sale Stage 6 On-Boarding New Enthusiasts in mid-January, 2024 as Arbitrum (ARB), Stacks (STX) Welcomes Supporters

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Stacks (STX) and Arbitrum (ARB) remain top players in the current DeFi market.

Meanwhile, Pullix (PLX) presale, now in Stage 6, has sold over 10 mln tokens.

Stacks (STX) price performance on the rise

Stacks (STX) has experienced a bullish trend, fluctuating between $1.08 and $1.61 in the past month. Its market cap increased from $1.57B to $2.30B during this time. This movement can be attributed to the hype surrounding the upcoming Nakamoto upgrade.

From a technical perspective, this bullish trend may continue for the Stacks coin. Notably, 24 technical indicators are flashing green for this DeFi coin.

Arbitrum (ARB) passes 500M transactions

Meanwhile, Arbitrum (ARB) has been making headlines as well. Notably, GMX Blueberry Club announced that Arbitrum surpassed the 500M transaction mark. In other words, interest in this DeFi project is sky-high.

While this Arbitrum news has not yet impacted its value, its monthly price chart is showing green. This altcoin fluctuated between $1.05 and $2.09 in the last 30 days. Its market cap increased from $1.37B to $2.6B simultaneously.

Pullix (PLX) registers attractive performance

Pullix (PLX) emerges as a rising star in the DeFi market, with a remarkable presale performance. Over 12,000 individuals are now registered for this crypto ICO event. Pullix captures attention with its innovative hybrid trading platform.

This platform will combine the best aspects of centralized and decentralized exchanges. As a result, you can expect access to all asset classes (including cryptos), deep liquidity, etc. Furthermore, traders will not worry about high trading fees that eat away at their profit. In the Pullix exchange, zero-commission trading will be used along with raw-spread trading.

The PLX token is the main currency on Pullix. Its main USP is the fact that it is the first “Trade-to-Earn” crypto. In other words, Pullix will reward PLX stakers with a portion of its daily revenue. Additionally, you may stake other cryptos like ETH with Pullix for a fixed interest rate.

Currently, one PLX costs just $0.08 as it is in Stage 6 of its presale.

