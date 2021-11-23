Prosegur Crypto Joins Bit2Me as Crypto Custodian

Bit2Me joins Prosegur Crypto to use the most secure crypto storage solution for its users

The Spanish platform will use Prosegur Crypto for storing part of its funds in the company's custody solution, which is beneficial in terms of security compared to traditional storing solutions.

Bit2Me is one of the most competitive companies in terms of security on the Spanish market. The company provides the best and highest possible security for both physical and digital assets. By collaborating with Prosegur Crypto, Bit2me confirms its status as one of the most sophisticated companies in terms of security.

Prosegur Crypto is a pioneer in the world of digital assets custody. Its solution is unique on the cryptocurrency market in terms of storage and management services. The custody solution is known as Crypto Bunker, utilizing one of the most modern technologies on the market that includes security based on cryptographic technology and physical protocols.

The storage system of Prosegur Crypto is based on the inaccessibility approach and consists of two cold systems, six security layers and 100% protection measures.

Bit2me was involved in the launch of the largest ICO in the history of the Spanish digital assets market. To continue the tradition of being the most innovative company on the market, the company decided to utilize solutions provided by Prosegur Crypto.

Trust is one of the main goals of the company. That is why, to ensure that trust, Bit2Me has chosen to work with Prosegur Crypto, the most advanced solution among all custody and storage-providing companies on the market, according to the CEO of Bit2me.

Raimundo Castilia, the CEO of Prosegur Crypto, has shared his optimism about working with such a large company like Bit2me, a lead and innovator in the cryptocurrency sector. The Crypto Bunker solution remains one of the most innovative and, more importantly, secure solutions in the world.

Managers of large digital funds are always looking to use the most reliable security and storage solution available on the market. That is when Prosegur Crypto responds and acts as a shield of any company's funds.