    Japanese MicroStrategy Becomes One of Largest Corporate Bitcoin Holders in Asia

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Metaplanet now owns more than 1,000 BTC
    Mon, 28/10/2024 - 5:29
    Japanese MicroStrategy Becomes One of Largest Corporate Bitcoin Holders in Asia
    Tokyo-based early-stage investment firm Metaplanet now holds more than 1,000 Bitcoins. 

    According to CEO Simon Gerovich, this makes it one of the largest corporate holders of the leading cryptocurrency in Asia.  

    Recently, the company announced yet another purchase of 156.78 BTC.

    Earlier this month, the company announced the MicroStrategy-like "BTC Yield" metric, which makes it possible to showcase what impact Bitcoin purchases have on shareholder returns. 

    In other news, MicroStrategy recently appeared among the most-traded stocks, surpassing such "Magnificent 7" heavy hitters as Amazon. 

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

