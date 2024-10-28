Japanese MicroStrategy Becomes One of Largest Corporate Bitcoin Holders in Asia

Tokyo-based early-stage investment firm Metaplanet now holds more than 1,000 Bitcoins.

According to CEO Simon Gerovich, this makes it one of the largest corporate holders of the leading cryptocurrency in Asia.

Recently, the company announced yet another purchase of 156.78 BTC.

Earlier this month, the company announced the MicroStrategy-like "BTC Yield" metric, which makes it possible to showcase what impact Bitcoin purchases have on shareholder returns.

In other news, MicroStrategy recently appeared among the most-traded stocks, surpassing such "Magnificent 7" heavy hitters as Amazon.