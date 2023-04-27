Professional Trader Shows What Really Caused Crypto Market Plunge, and It's Not Arkham

Thu, 04/27/2023 - 08:20
article image
Arman Shirinyan
While alert shared by Arkham could have caused some confusion among retail traders, it was not reason behind plunge
Professional Trader Shows What Really Caused Crypto Market Plunge, and It's Not Arkham
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A recent market plunge has left investors searching for answers, and a professional trader has shared some intriguing insights on what may have contributed to the sudden drop. Contrary to popular belief, Arkham's false alert might not have played a significant role in the market's plummet.

The trader highlights a series of events that unfolded on the day of the plunge: A $150 million spot bid led to a $1.5 billion derivatives bid, pushing Bitcoin's price up to $30,000. This significant spot bid started at around 3 a.m. UTC and was led by prominent exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase.

The derivatives bid was likely triggered by fast money watching for spot bids, similar to the situation in March involving SVB.

After the momentum stalled, market participants scrambled to exit their positions, resulting in a massive hourly red candle. Interestingly, the erroneous Arkham alert coincided with the market's bottom. Patient bulls bought the dip after the leverage was wiped out, pushing the price back up to $29,000.

The trader also speculates on the potential involvement of traditional finance (TradFi) funds in the market plunge. They argue that if these funds had played a significant role, gold and the U.S. dollar would have reacted differently. However, gold barely moved, and the U.S. dollar remained flat during the market plunge.

As for who was responsible for the buying activity, the trader admits they are uncertain. There are various theories circulating, including hunting shorts and potential positive narratives involving Binance and the CFTC. Regardless of the reasons behind the buying, the event revealed the market's vulnerability to rapid price fluctuations.

#Bitcoin #Ethereum
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Polkadot and Cardano Dominate GitHub Commit Rankings
04/27/2023 - 08:10
Polkadot and Cardano Dominate GitHub Commit Rankings
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano (ADA) up 3% in Crucial Decoupling Move, Here Are Next Likely Moves
04/27/2023 - 07:51
Cardano (ADA) up 3% in Crucial Decoupling Move, Here Are Next Likely Moves
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image False Alarm: Did Erroneous Bitcoin Alert Lead to 8% Price Crash?
04/27/2023 - 05:39
False Alarm: Did Erroneous Bitcoin Alert Lead to 8% Price Crash?
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya