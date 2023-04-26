Bitcoin Crashes to $27,000, $183 Million Liquidated. What's Behind Dramatic Plunge?

Wed, 04/26/2023 - 20:46
article image
Alex Dovbnya
In a sudden and dramatic turn of events, Bitcoin's value plummeted to an intraday low of $27,242, erasing its recent gains and leaving the market in a state of shock.
Bitcoin Crashes to $27,000, $183 Million Liquidated. What's Behind Dramatic Plunge?
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin experienced a dramatic crash, falling to an intraday low of $27,242 on the Bitstamp exchange at 20:02 UTC.

BTC

The tumble came after the cryptocurrency had briefly reclaimed the $30,000 mark earlier today, following a sharp decline in First Republic Bank shares and the escalating banking crisis. This downturn has wiped out the recent gains made by the digital asset.

According to data from CoinGlass, liquidations over the past hour totaled $183.29 million, with long positions making up $161.21 million (87.96%) and short positions accounting for $22.07 million.

Related
Solana Wallet Phantom Extends Support for Ethereum and Polygon
Among the major exchanges, Binance saw $62.63 million in liquidations with 92.44% of them being long positions, while OKX experienced $54.13 million in liquidations, 88.15% of which were long positions.

The drop in Bitcoin's value coincided with an alert from Arkham about both Mt. Gox and US government wallets making transactions.

The alert has garnered significant attention on Twitter, with speculation running wild. 

It is worth noting that the connection between these transactions and the Bitcoin crash is still unclear, but the timing suggests a possible correlation.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Binance.US Intergrates Unstoppable Domains. Here's How It Works
04/26/2023 - 18:14
Binance.US Intergrates Unstoppable Domains. Here's How It Works
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for April 26
04/26/2023 - 18:00
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for April 26
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ethereum's $5 Million Per Day Burn Not Helping Market Price
04/26/2023 - 17:00
Ethereum's $5 Million Per Day Burn Not Helping Market Price
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Bitcoin Crashes to $27,000, $183 Million Liquidated. What's Behind Dramatic Plunge?
Bitcoin Crashes to $27,000, $183 Million Liquidated. What's Behind Dramatic Plunge?
Binance.US Intergrates Unstoppable Domains. Here's How It Works
Binance.US Intergrates Unstoppable Domains. Here's How It Works
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for April 26
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for April 26
Ethereum's $5 Million Per Day Burn Not Helping Market Price
Ethereum's $5 Million Per Day Burn Not Helping Market Price
Shiba Inu Rival Baby Doge Now Accessible to 60 Million Trust Wallet Users
Shiba Inu Rival Baby Doge Now Accessible to 60 Million Trust Wallet Users
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for April 26
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for April 26
Solana Wallet Phantom Extends Support for Ethereum and Polygon
Solana Wallet Phantom Extends Support for Ethereum and Polygon
XRPL Accelerator Program Launches, 37 Billion DOGE at Risk If Price Drops to This Level, BONE Achieves Listing on Major Asian Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
XRPL Accelerator Program Launches, 37 Billion DOGE at Risk If Price Drops to This Level, BONE Achieves Listing on Major Asian Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cardano Djed Stablecoin to Open Doors for Ethereum Developers: Details
Cardano Djed Stablecoin to Open Doors for Ethereum Developers: Details
Ripple Announces Grants Giveaway to XRP Ledger Developers
Ripple Announces Grants Giveaway to XRP Ledger Developers
Show all