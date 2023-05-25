Pro-XRP Lawyer Reveals Expectations for Summary Judgment Verdict, XRP and PEPE Achieve Listing on Major Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Check out the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Ripple lawsuit: pro-XRP lawyer reveals expectation for summary judgment verdict

In a recent tweet, XRP enthusiast and attorney Jeremy Hogan replied to a Twitter user's question about whether Judge Torres could make a summary judgment decision before the redacted documents are released. He responded that the judge does not have to wait for the documents to be released, but it is more likely that she will. Hogan then added that he would not hold his breath until after June 13. As a reminder, on May 16, Judge Torres issued a ruling denying the SEC's motion to seal the Hinman documents. The countdown for the documents to be made public began with June 6 in mind. In the past week, both parties filed a joint letter for a one-week extension, until June 13, 2023, and the request for the extension has been granted.

XRP and PEPE coin achieve listing on major decentralized exchange

Synthetix , decentralized finance protocol, has recently announced that it has added new perpetual futures markets for XRP and Pepe Coin (PEPE). These markets are now available for leverage trading on Synthetix Perps, the protocol's native exchange. Apart from XRP and PEPE, Synthetix has also introduced perpetual futures markets for several other cryptocurrencies. These include SUI, BLUR, DOT, FLOKI and INJ, further expanding the range of trading options for users. By introducing new perpetual futures markets, Synthetix aims to attract a broader audience of cryptocurrency traders, especially those from the XRP and PEPE communities.

40 billion Shiba Inu scooped up by whales as Shibarium sets major new records