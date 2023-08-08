Pro-XRP Lawyer Exposes Alarming Ripple Scam Threat on X

Tue, 08/08/2023 - 14:17
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
XRP holders' representative John Deaton alerts community about Ripple imposters on X
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Renowned digital asset enthusiast and legal representative for XRP holders John Deaton has raised a red flag concerning a potential scam involving Ripple on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). In a recent announcement, Deaton cautioned the XRP community against falling victim to misleading tweets promising token giveaways in exchange for wallet connections on the advertised platform.

Deaton emphasized the gravity of the situation, asserting that these fraudulent airdrop schemes should never be trusted. "Never link a wallet. Never believe you can get free crypto if you have to do anything, always assume it's a scam," he sternly warned. Deaton's message to the XRP and crypto community serves as a reminder to remain vigilant against the pervasive threat of online scams.

War on bots

This incident is not the first time Deaton has addressed crypto-related issues within the community. Notably, he directly called upon X's owner, Elon Musk, to take action against the prevalence of scam bots.

The surge in fraudulent activities coincided with a significant milestone for XRP in mid-July, as it was officially deemed a nonsecurity. This development catalyzed an influx of scam attempts, which propagated alongside the growing media coverage of the crypto sector, particularly within the X platform and related to XRP.

However, as of today, X's management is losing the war with bots. If Musk is serious about turning the former Twitter into something more than a social network with microblogs, he will have to fulfill his promises of last year and solve this issue decisively.

article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

