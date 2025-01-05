'Price Is Distraction': Binance Ex-CEO Reacts to Elon Musk's Latest Revealing

Elon Musk, the popular entrepreneur and CEO of SpaceX, sent ripples through the tech and space communities today with a recent tweet that has sparked widespread discussion. A specific portion of the post, "We're going straight to Mars. The Moon is a distraction" got a lot of replies and even sparked some discussion in crypto space.

In the cryptocurrency world, the term "moon" is known to mean getting huge returns and making crazy investments. That's why Changpeng Zhao, the former CEO of Binance, responded to Musk with a simple but powerful message: Chasing price is a distraction.

Zhao has been vocal about the need for a change in priorities among crypto enthusiasts, as he's all about focusing on the big picture and building products that really make a difference, not just chasing short-term gains.

There you have it. Elon just said price is a distraction.

Keep building. 🤣 https://t.co/Ilf7Lq4V2h — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) January 5, 2025

That's why CZ noted that it's more important to build strong, sustainable products that create real value than to chase short-term market movements.

Earlier, CZ said that 2025 will be a "send it" year. This is in line with his view of cycles in the cryptocurrency market. Following his logic that bull market years are often preceded by recovery years and initial bear markets, he sees 2024 as a recovery year and 2025 as a bull market year.

However, the focus should not be on prices and their pursuit of the "moon," but rather on building a product that is so good that it will market itself and the price will naturally rise, Zhao insists.