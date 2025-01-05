Advertisement
    'Price Is Distraction': Binance Ex-CEO Reacts to Elon Musk's Latest Revealing

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Former boss of world's largest exchange Changpeng Zhao issues 'price is distraction' comment after this Elon Musk post
    Sun, 5/01/2025 - 15:23
    'Price Is Distraction': Binance Ex-CEO Reacts to Elon Musk's Latest Revealing
    Elon Musk, the popular entrepreneur and CEO of SpaceX, sent ripples through the tech and space communities today with a recent tweet that has sparked widespread discussion. A specific portion of the post, "We're going straight to Mars. The Moon is a distraction" got a lot of replies and even sparked some discussion in crypto space.

    In the cryptocurrency world, the term "moon" is known to mean getting huge returns and making crazy investments. That's why Changpeng Zhao, the former CEO of Binance, responded to Musk with a simple but powerful message: Chasing price is a distraction.

    Zhao has been vocal about the need for a change in priorities among crypto enthusiasts, as he's all about focusing on the big picture and building products that really make a difference, not just chasing short-term gains.

    That's why CZ noted that it's more important to build strong, sustainable products that create real value than to chase short-term market movements.

    Earlier, CZ said that 2025 will be a "send it" year. This is in line with his view of cycles in the cryptocurrency market. Following his logic that bull market years are often preceded by recovery years and initial bear markets, he sees 2024 as a recovery year and 2025 as a bull market year.

    However, the focus should not be on prices and their pursuit of the "moon," but rather on building a product that is so good that it will market itself and the price will naturally rise, Zhao insists.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

