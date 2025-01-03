Advertisement
    Ex Binance CEO CZ Drops 'Send It' Year 2025 Crypto Prediction

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ex Binance CEO Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao stuns crypto community with 2025 message
    Fri, 3/01/2025 - 12:57
    Cover image via U.Today

    In a tweet that has stunned the crypto community, former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, popularly known as CZ, declared that 2025 will be a "send it" year. This bold statement has sparked enthusiasm in the cryptocurrency market, which is no stranger to catchy phrases and memes that often drive sentiment and action.

    CZ's recent tweet referenced a message he posted at the beginning of 2023, which outlined his dos and don'ts for the year in four points. He had asked then that the crypto community should relate to the post when "4" is tweeted. The fourth point in his initial tweet was a crucial piece of advice: "Ignore FUD, fake news, attacks."

    Referring to this, CZ explained the significance of the number "4" in the crypto community, saying, "If you ever wondered why people tweet 4, it came from this tweet 2 years ago today. In hindsight, should've made '4' the '0'th point."

    As for this year, CZ predicted, "2025 will be a 'send it' year." The use of memes and catchy phrases in the crypto community is more than just fun; it might be a way to boost sentiment and build camaraderie during both bullish and bearish markets. Phrases like "HODL," "to the moon" and "pump it" have become essential parts of crypto vocabulary, reflecting the community's spirit of persistence and optimism.

    CZ’s "send it" message is more than just a phrase — it might be a rallying cry for the crypto community to be optimistic and ready to take bold action as the new year begins. As 2025 kicks off, CZ’s words might serve as a reminder to stay focused, ignore FUD and other forms of distractions and prepare for significant opportunities ahead.

    Binance starts 2025 strong

    Major crypto exchange Binance has kicked off 2025 strong. In a recent announcement, Binance has received approval from the Central Bank of Brazil to acquire a locally licensed broker-dealer institution in Latin America's most populous country, marking the company's 21st global regulatory milestone and cementing its position as the most licensed cryptocurrency exchange worldwide.

    Binance's regulatory milestone in Brazil follows similar triumphs in Argentina, India, Kazakhstan and other countries, demonstrating the company's dedication to growing cryptocurrency use responsibly and sustainably.

    As reported, Binance has hit 250 million users in an incredible milestone, putting it one-quarter of the way toward its benchmark of 1 billion users for mass adoption.

    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

