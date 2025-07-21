Advertisement
    Portnoy Reveals Why He Sold XRP

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 21/07/2025 - 18:56
    Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy reveals that a bearish text made him sell XRP tokens before the massive rally
    Portnoy Reveals Why He Sold XRP
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has spoken out in detail about his unfortunate XRP sale during a live-streamed show called Davey Day Trader Global (DDTG Global) earlier this Monday. 

    The controversial 48-year-old trader stated that he did not originally plan to sell it, but the person who recommended him to buy the token in the first place recently sent him a bearish text out of the blue. 

    He stated that Circle was going to do "what XRP was doing," which was viewed as a negative development for the token. That person was likely referring to the USDC issuer's foray into cross-border transfers with the launch of Circle Payments Network (CPN) in May. 

    After that conversion, Portnoy decided to exit his XRP position when the token was changing hands at roughly $2.4. 

    As reported by U.Today, the Barstool Sports founder admitted that he wanted to cry when XRP eventually hit a record high last week. 

    Portnoy stated that he had roughly $3 million worth of XRP tokens, meaning that he had missed out on massive gains.   

    "I mean, I am still doing good in (obviously) Bitcoin and ETH, but that hurt," he added.   

    According to CoinGecko data, XRP is currently trading at $3.56 after reaching a new record high of $3.65 four days ago. 

    #XRP News #Ripple News #XRP Price Prediction #Dave Portnoy
