Portnoy Reveals Why He Sold XRP

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has spoken out in detail about his unfortunate XRP sale during a live-streamed show called Davey Day Trader Global (DDTG Global) earlier this Monday.
The controversial 48-year-old trader stated that he did not originally plan to sell it, but the person who recommended him to buy the token in the first place recently sent him a bearish text out of the blue.
He stated that Circle was going to do "what XRP was doing," which was viewed as a negative development for the token. That person was likely referring to the USDC issuer's foray into cross-border transfers with the launch of Circle Payments Network (CPN) in May.
After that conversion, Portnoy decided to exit his XRP position when the token was changing hands at roughly $2.4.
As reported by U.Today, the Barstool Sports founder admitted that he wanted to cry when XRP eventually hit a record high last week.
Portnoy stated that he had roughly $3 million worth of XRP tokens, meaning that he had missed out on massive gains.
"I mean, I am still doing good in (obviously) Bitcoin and ETH, but that hurt," he added.
According to CoinGecko data, XRP is currently trading at $3.56 after reaching a new record high of $3.65 four days ago.