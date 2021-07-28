Polygon (MATIC) Expands to DeFi with Harvest Protocol Integration

Harvest Finance, one of the pioneering DeFi yield aggregation instruments, is going to have its instruments deployed to the Polygon (MATIC) smart contracts platform.

Harvest Finance DeFi goes live on Polygon (MATIC)

According to a press release shared by Harvest Finance, its "yield farming" instruments have been deployed to Polygon (MATIC) smart contracts.

1/2 @harvest_finance is now live on Polygon!



📢 With Polygon integration, Harvest, a yield farming aggregator introduces a new set of strategies to minimize fees and maximize yields.



🌐Learn more: https://t.co/TxgjLSgPyW pic.twitter.com/XtAgfygzeZ — Polygon (@0xPolygon) July 27, 2021

Due to the high performance and negligible fees of the Polygon (MATIC) platform, this integration will make "yield farming" with Harvest Finance more resource-efficient.

Initially, Harvest Finance harnessed the smart contracts of Ethereum (ETH). But with increased gas fees, some "yield farming" designs became unprofitable.

In particular, high fees were dangerous for DeFi "farmers" with no previous expertise in sophisticated crypto protocols. That is why the partnership with Polygon (MATIC) lowers the DeFi barrier to entry for newcomers.

New strategies to be unveiled by Harvest Finance

Besides empowering existing strategies with more advanced technical tools, Harvest Finance is going to release and deploy entirely new "yield farming" designs.

New farming tools—first of all, vaults for different tokens—will be released with significantly lower fees compared to those of Ethereum (ETH). The "yield farming" experience will be frictionless and profitable for Harvest finance clients.

Earlier this month, Polygon (MATIC) partnered with cutting-edge DeFi protocol Balancer (BAL) to launch a series of unmatched liquidity mining initiatives.