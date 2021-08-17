Poly Network Hacker May Receive Advisor Position in Project: See the Offer

Tue, 08/17/2021 - 13:28
Vladislav Sopov
Poly Network is going to hire its white-hat hacker for the position of chief security advisor
Poly Network Hacker May Receive Advisor Position in Project: See the Offer
Contents

The Poly Network hacker has been awarded with a $500,000 bounty though he publicly refused to accept it.

Welcome aboard, Mr. White Hat

According to an updated statement by the Poly Network team, it maintains contact with the attacker who recently drained $610 million from its multi-chain infrastructure, on a daily basis.

Poly Network does not plan to sue the attacker in court as he/she is returning funds. Moreover, the hacker ("Mr. White Hat," according to the text of the statement) is invited to the advisory board of the project.

This appointment will be crucial for the entire global blockchain community and the security of all similar projects, the Poly Network team stresses:

We are also counting on more experts like Mr. White Hat to be involved in the future development of Poly Network since we believe that we share the vision to build a secure and robust distributed system. Also, to extend our thanks and encourage Mr. White Hat to continue contributing to security advancement in the blockchain world together with Poly Network, we cordially invite Mr. White Hat to be the Chief Security Advisor of Poly Network.

Also, the team had made things clear about the $0.5 million bounty rejected by the attacker. He stated that he would donate it to "the technical community who have made contributions to blockchain security."

Largest DeFi hack in history

Poly Network representatives claim that they will still transfer this sum to the wallet approved by the hacker, and he/she will be able to spend it anyway:

Whatever Mr. White Hat chooses to do with the bounty in the end, we have no objections.

As covered by U.Today previously, the anonymous attacker drained Poly Network reserves across all chains integrated into this network, namely Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum and Polygon.

Related
Biggest DeFi Hack Ever? Cross-Chain Protocol Poly Network Drained of More Than $600 Million

A tiny fraction of money was prevented from being laundered on centralized exchanges, while the equivalent of $30 million was frozen by USDT operators.

Fortunately, this was a white-hat hack: the attacker announced that it was for fun and started to send Poly Network's money back to the project team.

#DeFi News
article image
