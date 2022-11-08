Polkadot (DOT) Launches Metaverse Championship in Budapest in December 2022

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Enthusiasts of Polkadot (DOT), a cross-network Web3 ecosystem of interconnected parachains, are going to invite all GameFi, metaverse and play-to-earn developers to the largest Polkadot event of December 2022.

Polkadot (DOT) launches new-gen hackathon metaverse championship

According to the official statement shared by Polkadot (DOT) ambassadors, its first-ever Metaverse Championship will go live in Budapest on Dec. 5, 2022.

Unlike mainstream Web3 hackathons, only selected teams will be allowed to attend. Prior to the main event starting on Dec. 5, all potential participants will undergo a preparation and learning period necessary to ensure the highest quality of content provided. Then, Polkadot-focused teams will be able to introduce themselves and to qualify for the 40-entry limit.

Seasoned Web3 heavyweights Michael Healy, Silur and Mike Vitéz will review the projects as experts. As such, all successful participants will have their products analyzed by a clutch of top-tier industry veterans.

Six, a Polkadot ambassador and one of the key figureheads of the Polkadot Metaverse Championship highlights the innovative design of the event and its crucial importance for Web3 progress:

The educational line is present throughout the whole Metaverse Championship. We want the participating developers to be as well-prepared as possible for the hackathon. Our goal is to have working projects with real use cases at the end, which can be integrated into the system. And we will provide all the tools to make it happen. The judges' points will count a lot in real useability.

At the same time, the participants themselves will be able to support their peers. The main prize pool will include a grand prize, the jury's favorite and the result of the community vote; the aggregated prize pool totals $36,000.

Social events and community program for attendants

To guarantee a fully transparent and tamper-proof referendum, all voting procedures in Polkadot Metaverse Championship will be authorized on-chain through smart contracts: everyone will be able to track them in dynamics.

Besides technical experiments, contests and exhibitions, the organizers of Polkadot Metaverse Championship invite all participants to social events. On day one, visitors will be able to set up their own developer environments in Gamerland, the venue for the event. PC, VR devices and other equipment will be provided by the organizers.

Then, the organizers will host an icebreaker party in which developers will be able to meet with each other; DJ Quixotic will be the headliner of the synthwave party.

Bridging Web2 to Web3 through Polkadot (DOT)

Besides networking and roadshow opportunities, Polkadot Metaverse Championship is designed to allow Web3 developers to demonstrate their skills outside the industry. Namely, GameFi engineers will be able to introduce their product to e-sports heavyweights and more.

Six is certain of the special role the event will play in the upcoming synergy between Web2 and Web3 solutions and communities:

I believe that Web3 is the future. I think it's going to be the next big boom of the internet, where communication will be completely restructured. We can create things that we haven't been able to create before. An important part of that is that on the one hand we can fix the flaws of Web2, which we know have been a problem and we know will never be fixed, but here in Web3, we can make it all work.

Also, for the less tech-savvy public, the team of Polkadot Metaverse Championship offers a Polkadot Onboarding Workshop: newbies will be able to ask all their questions regarding the Polkadot (DOT) product, its ecosystem, dApps, roadmap, use cases and so on.