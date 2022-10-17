PlayMining Continues to Change Narrative in P2E with its "Cooking RPG"

PlayMining, a Singapore-based Web3 creative platform launched and maintained by Digital Entertainment Asset (DEA), shares the details of its new gaming titles.

PlayMining’s Dragon Ramen launched in mainnet on Oct. 5

According to the official announcement shared by the representatives of PlayMining , its unique play-to-earn game Dragon Ramen is released to the general public.

Image by PlayMining

The technical design of the game is created by Fly Penguin Studios, a partner of PlayMining and DEA. The game is up and running since Oct. 5, 2022: everyone can try a first-ever “Cooking RPG” in the Web3 segment.

In Dragon Ramen, players operate a Japanese restaurant, manage the team and interact with clients while trying to offer the best ramen in the city. The players need to hire a heavy-hitting team of skilled employees; the most valuable employees are available as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Since its launch, the Dragon Ramen game has been available for free on both iOS- and Android-powered marketplaces for mobile applications.

Community-driven platform with high royalties: What is PlayMining?

Also, in Q4, 2022, PlayMining is going to release other gaming titles: Graffiti Racer and Lucky Farmer.

PlayMining has established itself as a novel Web3 IP studio focused on an inclusive and transparent creative experience. It allows digital creators to produce Web3 blockchain-based games and metaverses on their platform and trade on their NFT marketplaces and so on.

As of mid-October 2022, PlayMining collaborates with over 100 creators that receive royalties through its own digital content marketplace. In total, PlayMining has distributed over SG$9 million in royalties, which is far more impressive than those of the majority of competitors.

PlayMining tokenomics is built around DEAPcoin, which is the only cryptocurrency from the P2E sphere officially approved by the Japanese financial regulator, Financial Service Agency (FSA).

The PlayMining C-suite features a heavy-hitting team of digital professionals, including Naohito Yoshida, co-CEO (a serial entrepreneur with three previous IPOs), Kozo Yamada, co-CEO with 15 years of television experience and CSO Tatsuya Kohrogi with Meta/Facebook and Softbank experience.