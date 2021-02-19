Platform Nomics Develops Transparent Crypto Dashboard

Contents Assets

Launched back in 2018, Nomics.com is a provider of digital assets pricing and market data. It indexes crypto tokens and infrastructure and broadcasts sensitive trading information via API connections.

Tracking the performance of digital assets (cryptocurrencies) is the main focus for Nomics since day one. This API-first service indexes market statistics for 12,088 assets (including 4,793 actively traded ones). Special categories are implemented for the most popular coins ("Actively Traded"), newly added tokens ("New") and "zombie chains" showing no signs of marketing and technological progress ("Deadcoins").

Image by Nomics

For every asset, the service displays the price, market capitalization, trading volume—net and transparent (see below)—and the percentage of mined coins (liquid supply). In premium versions of the dashboard, short-term performance predictions and data export to CSV are also available. With the "Coverage" tab, users can check how long the data history is for this or that asset.

Special modules display the newest coins added to the dashboard in the last few hours and the top gainers—the coins that performed best in the previous 24 hours or 7 days. The "Global Indicators" tab demonstrates the crucial metrics of the entire digital assets market, including aggregated market capitalization, net trading volume, Bitcoin (BTC) dominance—a ratio between the market capitalization of Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrency market—and the Crypto vs. Gold index.

The most important facts are summarized in the "State of the Market" window, which updates automatically. All prices can be denominated in the U.S. Dollar, Euro, Chinese Yuan and Japanese Yen.

Besides asset prices, Nomics is laser-focused on delivering analysis of reliable crypto-oriented services. Namely, it tracks cryptocurrency exchanges, lending/borrowing services, crypto taxation platforms, wallets, custody solutions, OTC desks, mining pools, index funds, KYC/AML-providers, on-chain data vendors and marketing and surveillance firms.

The most popular categories here include cryptocurrency wallets, lending platforms, crypto banking services, tax instruments, custodies and OTC desks. The products are ranked by their reputation, the number of days listed on Nomics, the number of links on the Internet and social media activity.

Image by Nomics

To optimize the search process, all products are classified into categories. For instance, the "Wallets" index is subdivided into "DeFi Wallets," "Lightning Wallets" and "Hardware Wallets" sectors. Ranking instruments based on a 0-1,000 scale are now available in public beta mode.

Exchanges are also ranked by their transparency: their list is sub-divided into the grades of A+, A, A-, B, C, D, E and F in order to display which exchanges ensure the maximum level of transparency and avoid "wash-trading" tools.

The Nomics platform offers a big number of API-integrations including free demo offerings. So, all crypto enthusiasts can broadcast their data to their own website and use it for business. Also, every data type can be extracted into CSV tables to ease the process of analysis.

Image by Nomics

The cryptocurrency converter offers one-click conversion between major tokens, stablecoins and fiat currencies.

Finally, Nomics has implemented informative educational services. It allows users to sign up for a crypto-oriented newsletter, to set up market alerts about token performance and to read informational articles on the blog.