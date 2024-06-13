Pixelverse Completes Private Round With $5.5 Million Secured

Advertisement

Prior to closing the round, the Pixelverse gaming ecosystem managed to score over 15 million users in its first month of mainnet operations. Fresh funds will be utilized to accelerate Web3 games adoption, functionality and public awareness.

Pixelverse raises $5.5 million in private funding, Delphi Ventures and Mechanism Cap backed round

According to the official statement shared by its team, Pixelverse, a cutting-edge entertainment studio and game ecosystem, has completed a funding round led by tier-1 VC funds and prominent angel investors.

The round totaled $5.5 million from reputable VC heavyweights. Delphi Ventures, Merit Circle and Mechanism Capital co-led the round, while Bitscale Capital, Ghaf Capital, Big Brain Holdings, LiquidX and Foresight Ventures also backed Pixelverse in its fundraising efforts.

Also, the round registered participation from a couple of top angel investors, including Sébastien Borget of The Sandbox (SAND), Luca Netz, Dingaling, DCF GOD, Grail and James Kwon.

Kori Leon, COO of Pixelverse and former Binance Listing team member, is excited by the opportunities the new funding unlocks for his project and its community:

Never in my time at Binance did I see a company with such strong adoption metrics in such a short space of time. Pixelverse is truly a game changer for web3 adoption and it's incredible to see not only the growth in our userbase but also the deep connections and interactions formed within the community. Closing this round will allow us to expand our adoption strategy as we continue on our journey to become a leading gaming and entertainment hub not only in the Web3 space but globally.

As covered by U.Today previously, Pixelverse scored a partnership with Mon Protocol in April 2024, to advance the gaming experience in Web3.

Pixelverse accomplishes five million daily active users

The successful completion of a venture round arrives at a time when Pixelverse is enjoying record growth. Its quest-based cyberpunk browser and Telegram games now have more than 15 million registered users and over five million daily active users.

Pixelverse has emerged as a trailblazer in the Web3 gaming landscape, rapidly achieving mainstream adoption. Poised to become the first platform to transition 100 million Web2 gamers to its expansive Web3 ecosystem, Pixelverse is turning the notion of mass adoption from a mere meme into a tangible reality.

Also, its gamified Tap-to-Earn initiatives scored the status of "Notcoin of Gaming" for Pixelverse and its Web3 products.