Advertisement
AD

    Pixelverse Completes Private Round With $5.5 Million Secured

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Leading Web3 metaverse gaming studio now backed by clutch of highly reputed VCs from across globe
    Thu, 13/06/2024 - 10:55
    Pixelverse Completes Private Round With $5.5 Million Secured
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Prior to closing the round, the Pixelverse gaming ecosystem managed to score over 15 million users in its first month of mainnet operations. Fresh funds will be utilized to accelerate Web3 games adoption, functionality and public awareness.

    Pixelverse raises $5.5 million in private funding, Delphi Ventures and Mechanism Cap backed round

    According to the official statement shared by its team, Pixelverse, a cutting-edge entertainment studio and game ecosystem, has completed a funding round led by tier-1 VC funds and prominent angel investors.

    The round totaled $5.5 million from reputable VC heavyweights. Delphi Ventures, Merit Circle and Mechanism Capital co-led the round, while Bitscale Capital, Ghaf Capital, Big Brain Holdings, LiquidX and Foresight Ventures also backed Pixelverse in its fundraising efforts.

    Also, the round registered participation from a couple of top angel investors, including Sébastien Borget of The Sandbox (SAND), Luca Netz, Dingaling, DCF GOD, Grail and James Kwon.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Puzzles XRP Army with Enigmatic X Post: Details
    Ripple CTO Puzzles XRP Army with Enigmatic X Post: Details
    Ripple CEO Names Most Important Date for XRP Holders
    Ethereum (ETH) in Critical State, Here's Why Bitcoin (BTC) Can't Reach $70,000, Will XRP Reach All-Time Low?
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Receive Critical Telegram Warning, Here's Why

    Kori Leon, COO of Pixelverse and former Binance Listing team member, is excited by the opportunities the new funding unlocks for his project and its community:

    Never in my time at Binance did I see a company with such strong adoption metrics in such a short space of time. Pixelverse is truly a game changer for web3 adoption and it's incredible to see not only the growth in our userbase but also the deep connections and interactions formed within the community. Closing this round will allow us to expand our adoption strategy as we continue on our journey to become a leading gaming and entertainment hub not only in the Web3 space but globally.

    As covered by U.Today previously, Pixelverse scored a partnership with Mon Protocol in April 2024, to advance the gaming experience in Web3.

    Pixelverse accomplishes five million daily active users

    The successful completion of a venture round arrives at a time when Pixelverse is enjoying record growth. Its quest-based cyberpunk browser and Telegram games now have more than 15 million registered users and over five million daily active users.

    Pixelverse has emerged as a trailblazer in the Web3 gaming landscape, rapidly achieving mainstream adoption. Poised to become the first platform to transition 100 million Web2 gamers to its expansive Web3 ecosystem, Pixelverse is turning the notion of mass adoption from a mere meme into a tangible reality.

    Also, its gamified Tap-to-Earn initiatives scored the status of "Notcoin of Gaming" for Pixelverse and its Web3 products.

    #GameFi News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image Ripple CTO Puzzles XRP Army with Enigmatic X Post: Details
    Jun 13, 2024 - 10:49
    Ripple CTO Puzzles XRP Army with Enigmatic X Post: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Reverse in Next 3 Days: Here's Why
    Jun 13, 2024 - 10:49
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Reverse in Next 3 Days: Here's Why
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Mike Novogratz Says Meme Coins Are Good for Economy
    Jun 13, 2024 - 10:49
    Mike Novogratz Says Meme Coins Are Good for Economy
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ONI DEX: Pioneering the Future of Decentralized Finance
    Solana’s $FRISE Raises $200,000 in 2 Hours, Top Dog's Gem of Summer 2024
    WEEX WXT Presale Launch and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Connect, Celebrate and Engage
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO Puzzles XRP Army with Enigmatic X Post: Details
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Reverse in Next 3 Days: Here's Why
    Mike Novogratz Says Meme Coins Are Good for Economy
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD